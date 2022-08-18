ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target?

This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner. David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.
NBC Sports Chicago

Andrus is excited to compete in 'meaningful' games with White Sox

Newly acquired shortstop for the White Sox, Elvis Andrus, is ready to do one thing with the club he hasn't done in a while. Through Andrus' notable 14-year career in MLB, he's gone to the playoffs five times with the Texas Rangers. He helped them go to the World Series two years in a row (2010, 2011). But, he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan explains decision to make 'emotional' trade request

LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith surprised everyone on Aug. 9 when he dropped a trade request hours before the Bears were set to host Family Fest at Soldier Field. After being a hold-in at training camp for the past nine days, the 25-year-old linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall following what he called a “distasteful” contract process with the Bears. That process ended without resolution. Smith plans to play out the final year of his contract and let the chips fall where they may after the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history

Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished. When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie Gordon plans to build off debut on road to stardom

SEATTLE – Kyler Gordon remained on the field Thursday night long after his NFL preseason debut ended. The Bears had secured a 27-11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Gordon’s night ended in the second quarter after playing several series filled with good and bad moments. His teammates were all in the locker room dressing quickly for the trip back to Chicago. But Gordon, a Washington native, stayed out under the lights sharing once-in-a-lifetime moments with friends and family who came to see him realize his dream.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn't walk...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs place Keegan Thompson (back) on IL

The Cubs placed Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with low back tightness, recalling Anderson Espinoza from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Thompson, who’s nearing his career-high for innings pitched at any professional level, has labored in recent outings. In Friday’s start against the Brewers, he allowed five runs, six hits (three homers) and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, throwing 71 pitches.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

Mark DeRosa is returning to the dugout, this time as manager of USA Baseball for the World Baseball Classic. Tony Reagins, general manager of Team USA, made the announcement on MLB Network on Friday. DeRosa will be tasked with helping the U.S. defend its first World Baseball Classic title, won...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic

Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones taking the field in Williamsport, Pa., this summer. Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which gives the participants from the Little League World Series a chance to watch their heroes up close. The event has been a hit from the start, and now it’s back again to cap off the opening weekend of the 2022 Little League World Series.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
