Air and Water Show among hot weekend events in Chicago
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, North Avenue Beach will serve as center stage for the Air and Water Show. It is free to attend, and due to large crowds, officials are urging show-goers to take public transportation downtown.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods
By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
fox32chicago.com
Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103
CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
Reggies on the Beach brings live music, jet skis to Woodlawn lakefront
This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
Blues Brothers fans pack Old Joliet Prison for first annual convention
JOLIET, Ill. - Thousands of Blues Brothers fans converged upon the Old Joliet Prison Friday night for the first annual Blues Brothers Con. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi — standing in for his late brother John — will perform as the Blues Brothers to kick off the festival.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
Do You Know the Story Behind These Weird Illinois Structures?
As Illinoisans, I'm sure we've all been to Chicago a time or two or two hundred, but have you ever noticed these weird structures floating along the city's shoreline?. I've noticed these structures several times and have always thought, 'what the heck is that?', but no one has ever been able to tell me what they actually are...until today.
Family members credited for saving life of girl struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
A promising update on a young teen recently struck by lightning on Chicago's West Side. The girl's family said she was able to return home and expects her to be able to start off the school year without issue.
'Best in the World': World record organizer talks about this week's jump plans at Skydive Chicago
OTTAWA, Illinois - Starting Monday morning, 200 skydivers will be at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa to try to set a new world record. "We've assembled a team that's the best in the world," said Rook Nelson of Skydive Chicago. "The skill and experience here is the greatest." The goal is...
Body pulled out of 'Playpen' area of Lake Michigan near Chicago's Gold Coast identified
CHICAGO - A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the so-called "Playpen" area near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the body was removed from the water around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive. On Sunday morning, Cook County medical...
The Food Guy: One Suburban Strip Mall Contains Two Remarkable Japanese Restaurants
One of the best places to find hidden gem restaurants are in seemingly-innocuous strip malls, and a great example of that can be found in suburban Des Plaines, where one such mall features not one but two incredible Japanese restaurant options that are run by the same chef. The strip...
Delving deep into the mind at Mindworks Chicago
Mindworks Chicago is a combination interactive museum and behavior sciences laboratory. It's also part adult arcade where your participation could earn prizes. Did we mention it is also free? Tim McGill did a mind experiment there for Good Day Chicago.
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom
He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
Two people hospitalized after apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in an apartment fire on Chicago's Near North Side on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire at the building at 1117 North Dearborn was confined to one apartment on the fourth floor. A woman, 31, and a man, 34, were taken to...
