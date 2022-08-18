Read full article on original website
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Why Nebraska, Scott Frost chose Casey Thompson as starting quarterback
Nebraska tabbed Texas transfer Casey Thompson as the Huskers' starting quarterback this season, a decision coach Scott Frost does not take lightly. Thompson is the most-experienced quarterback on Nebraska's roster, and replaces multi-year starter Adrian Martinez, who left the program for Kansas State. Frost consistently mentioned Nebraska's search for the...
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Five takeaways from Oregon's first 14 days of fall camp
Fall football camp is closing in on its conclusion. The team has now completed 14 fall practices, including two scrimmages inside Autzen Stadium. The upcoming week will act as the final for team before they begin preparing for their season opening opponent Georgia. "We're gonna keep focusing on us right...
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class
South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
Numbers agree with Auburn's new defensive coordinator
AUBURN, Alabama–Under new management for 2022, the Auburn football team’s defense is looking for improvement in a variety of areas. One of the more important things the Tigers can do to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 record is to force more turnovers. “We caused a lot of...
LSU RB John Emery suspended first two games of 2022 season
LSU running back John Emery is facing a two game suspension to open the 2022 season, sources told Geaux247. Emery is currently appealing the decision according to a report from the Athletic's Brody Miller. The news comes on the heels of coach Brian Kelly's comments about Emery's 'situation' and some of the past academic issues that have forced the senior running back to miss time.
Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson
IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
Camp Observations and Takeaways: It's nearly a wrap
Johnny Wilson goes off in FSU's final traditional practice of preseason camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Big 12 Recruiting Bump? Josiah Phillips is proof that BYU is well on its way
It was only a few weeks ago that we wrote an article in response to another publication stating that the Big 12 hadn't done much for BYU's recruiting efforts so far. It was a silly statement to make at the time, and the commitment of Josiah Phillips makes it look all the sillier today. BYU might not be recruiting at an Alabama-level, but players like Phillips is exactly the kind of difference that the Big 12 recruiting pitch can offer BYU.
USC coach Lincoln Riley says Korey Foreman missed time is 'a concern'
Preparing for his second season of college football, USC star defensive lineman Korey Foreman missed significant practice time, battling back from an undisclosed injury. USC head coach Lincoln Riley opened up to the issues of not having ample practice time with Foreman, preparing for his first season leading the Trojans.
Boston College Depth Chart Predictions (August 22): Offense
Pretty simple here. Assuming Phil Jurkovec does not get injured again, I would expect Morehead to only play in a handful of games in mop-up duty. Maybe if the Eagles make a bowl game and Jurkovec opts out, Morehead would start that game, previewing the next era of BC football. Daelen Menard and Matthew Rueve have been on the team for a while but they lack the physical gifts to deserve meaningful playing time.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
'He's still my Magnus': Illini OL Møller staying himself as he adjusts to college football
CHAMPAIGN — Rikke Møller misses the little moments, hearing the singing or guitar coming from her youngest son’s bedroom. For four years, Magnus Møller has planned to leave Denmark to play football in the United States, but that doesn’t mean the adjustment to the new reality hasn't been hard.
5 big position battles remaining for WSU after fall camp
PULLMAN -- Fall camp concluded on Saturday but position battles still very much loom ahead of Washington State's opener on Sept. 3 vs. Idaho. Three starting jobs still remain up in the air, as do two key backup positions.
Recruiting Scoop - South Carolina continues building momentum
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including more on how Shane Beamer and Co. continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail.
Samuel M'Pemba, five-star Georgia recruit, makes highlight play in senior debut
One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle began his season in stellar fashion as IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba showcased his tremendous upside in the season opener vs Venice (Fla.). The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 26 overall prospect, No. 2 edge defender, and No. 7 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level. Check out an impressive pass break up by the pass rusher below.
