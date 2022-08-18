My husband, Eddie, and I sold our Vero Beach home a year ago because it was a seller’s market and our property was worth more than we could have dreamed. We decided to do what many people across the country are doing. We bought a Ram 3500-dually truck, a fifth-wheel, and hit the open road for great adventures in RVing. RV life was super fun, and we loved going wherever the urge took us, meeting people from all over the country, and seeing the most epic scenery imaginable.

