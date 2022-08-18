Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Cardinal Newman debuts new quarterback, quick-strike offense in preseason win
Cardinal Newman High School football coach Jack Daniels knew he had the makings of an explosive offense. All he needed was someone to light the fuse. Enter Luke Warnock. The...
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
travelawaits.com
Why We Quit RVing Full-Time And Moved To Mesquite, Nevada
My husband, Eddie, and I sold our Vero Beach home a year ago because it was a seller’s market and our property was worth more than we could have dreamed. We decided to do what many people across the country are doing. We bought a Ram 3500-dually truck, a fifth-wheel, and hit the open road for great adventures in RVing. RV life was super fun, and we loved going wherever the urge took us, meeting people from all over the country, and seeing the most epic scenery imaginable.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI
Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women have been killed in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. Both women were from Okeechobee.
cw34.com
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
Palm Beach County School Board Sued, Student Claims Teacher “Groomed” Her
Middle School Teacher Daniel Norment Was Arrested In May. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is facing a lawsuit from the family of a student who says she was “groomed” for years by teacher Daniel Norment, and later […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deputies: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set SUV on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.
Man warns beachgoers after thief steals credit cards, goes on shopping spree
A Lake Worth Beach woman was arrested after stealing IDs, credit cards, cash and cellphones from people at the beach while they were swimming in the ocean, deputies say. Justin Greer was one of them.
Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison
Matthew Smith To Lockup For Federal Health Care Fraud. Assistant Alisa Catoggio To Spend Five Years In Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boca Raton residents will spend significant time in federal prison after entering guilty pleas in health care fraud scheme. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Gang members arrested; deputies seize drugs, gun, cash in St. Lucie County
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has arrested two members of the 10th Street gang after a three-month-long joint investigation involving multiple agencies.
Comments / 0