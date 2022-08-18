Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Trailer Teases Future Storylines for Game of Thrones Spinoff
HBO has released a new "Weeks Ahead" trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the massive fantasy hit created by George R. R. Martin. The trailer, as its name suggests, goes beyond the pilot and teases some of the stories that are set to take place throughout the first few weeks of the new series, which stars Doctor Who star Matt Smith. House of the Dragon series occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. It focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called "The Dance of Dragons."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Has a Major Problem With Bakugo
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 to follow! My Hero Academia really has a major problem is needs to solve for Katsuki Bakugo following his fight with Tomura Shigaraki. The final war between the heroes and villains is really heating up, and while each of the villains seems to be gearing up for a comeback, the heroes have taken a major loss. Following Bakugo's final push against the villain, he was struck through the heart by Shigaraki and thus was left for dead as the previous chapter came to an end. But now the series has dug that hole further.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
McDonald's is trialing its Chicken Big Mac in the US after it became a fan favorite in the UK
The US trial of the burger, which has chicken patties instead of beef, is taking place in Florida later this month.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Update Quietly Addresses "Shovelware" Problem
Sony appears to have released a behind-the-scenes PlayStation Store update to address an issue with an influx of content users regarded as "shovelware." The update in question seems to have reorganized how the PlayStation Store's newest games are presented to those browsing the marketplace so that people can have an easier time finding games perceived to be a better value. Despite Sony not bringing attention to this change, people have taken notice already and seem to appreciate the new PlayStation Store experience.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
ComicBook
Masters of the Universe Cosplay Shows New Side of Skeletor
Skeletor came back to screens in a whole new way with the release of new Masters of the Universe animated series with Netflix, and now one awesome cosplay has put a whole new spin on the classic villain! Netflix and Mattel Television brought the classic animated franchise back for a new generation with not only the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe CG animated series, but a new sequel series set after the events of Filmation's original, Masters of the Universe: Revolution. But as that series came to an end, it was made clear that this was far from the last time we'd see the franchise in action.
Comments / 0