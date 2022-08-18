ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Allegiant begins service from Las Vegas to Provo with $33 fares

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant airlines launches its service from Las Vegas to Provo, Utah and the company is offering special one-way fares.

“We are beyond excited to launch service between Las Vegas and the heart of the Utah Valley,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether visitors plan to explore downtown or Utah’s breathtaking landscapes, Provo is conveniently located for a perfect weekend getaway.”

The airline is offering one-way fares for as low as $33 but seats and dates are limited. Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 20, 2022, for travel by Nov. 14, 2022.

The budget carrier released a disappointing report for its second-quarter earnings. While ticket demand remained strong following the pandemic, earnings were impacted by rising fuel prices.

