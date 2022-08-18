Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
SignalsAZ
Spring Bloomers to Plant Now: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss spring bloomers to plant now. Learn which gorgeous spring blooming trees to plant now and that will also provide some great fall color. Which spring blossoms will also give great fall color?. Check out more of The...
travelawaits.com
10 Cozy Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
SignalsAZ
Snowbowl Road Closure for Climb to Conquer Cancer Event
Snowbowl Road (Forest Road 516) in Flagstaff will be closed from 6:00 am to noon on August 20, 2022, to accommodate the annual Climb to Conquer Cancer event. While Snowbowl Road will remain open before and after the five-hour closure window, drivers are asked to remain alert and cautious. Event coordinators and sponsors will be using the road to initiate event set up in the days leading up to the event.
Weather blog: Monsoon storms bring rain, wind and lightning
PHOENIX — Rain and gusty winds tore through much of the Valley Thursday night after Flagstaff was hit with flash flooding earlier in the day. It's been an active monsoon weather week and more is in the forecast through the weekend. WEATHER FORECAST: Current outlook for the Valley. RADAR:...
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Cops and Kids Programs Returns
The Prescott Valley Police Department’s program “Cops and Kids” will be kicking off the school year with a visit to Liberty Traditional School in August. The program, which began in 2019, schedules officers to visit with children each month at a different local elementary school. This popular program provides an opportunity for officers to socialize with kids in a positive environment. The kids are always excited to share their stories with officers, receive police badge stickers, and ask questions.
prescottenews.com
15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities
The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking and more. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 51 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
SignalsAZ
Hiring and Crazy Schedules-The Chief’s Desk
Chief Tom Shannon, Scottsdale FD, and I had a very good conversation with the CEO, COO, Western US Director, and Regional Representative of Priority Ambulance on Wednesday this week. The intent of the meeting was to clarify a couple of items regarding our CON, their plans to ramp up services in our area, and the hiring challenges we all face.
fox10phoenix.com
Elderly Flagstaff couple trapped in home surrounded by mud wall: 'We can't get out'
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - One elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks after nonstop flooding created a thick wall of mud surrounding their home. Arizona's high country has been hit with severe flooding on a near-regular basis, and the damage has only been made worse because of burn scars left behind by major wildfires like the Museum and Pipeline fires.
theprescotttimes.com
azbex.com
Prescott Looks at Water Project Questions
During a recent presentation to Prescott City Council about the City’s planned $60M Water Production and Intermediate Pump Station project, Councilmembers, Public Works staff and the City Attorney paused to review whether or not the project should have triggered a public vote before it got underway. The project covers...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Women’s Basketball Adds 2 for 2022-23
Already a roster of 14 for the 2022-23 season, the Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce the addition of two more student-athletes to its squad that will be continuing their athletic and academic careers at Yavapai College. Keyla Cervantes. High School: Cervantes graduated from St. John...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona City Council cuts ‘lodging’ from Soldier Pass and Western Gateway Community Focus Areas
As the city of Sedona moves forward with policies to help grow residential areas, the City Council approved amendments to the Western Gateway and Soldier Pass Community Focus Areas. At last month’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners and city staff discussed removing the CFA’s “lodging” references to replace them...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Receives Financial Reporting Recognition
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Town of Prescott Valley for the 25th year. GFOA awarded the Town for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
