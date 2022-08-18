Read full article on original website
QueazyKittah
3d ago
Regardless of colour, if any teacher should be laid off it should be in direct response to their teaching ability and their experience. Colour shouldn't even be a factor at all.
Reply
20
Related
Minneapolis teacher contract race language ignites firestorm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Minneapolis teachers settled a 14-day strike in March, they celebrated a groundbreaking provision in their new contract that was meant to shield teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and help ensure that students from racial minorities have teachers who look like them. Months later, conservative...
Washington Examiner
School districts have no business signing racist and discriminatory contracts
Racial discrimination in employment is illegal. But somebody forgot to tell Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. It has emerged that in March, the district signed a contract with MFT stating that when schools need to cut staff, white teachers must be laid off first, before "educators of color." In addition, when schools restore laid-off staff, the educators of color must be reinstated before white ones.
mprnews.org
Becker teachers union sues district over policy it calls a 'gag order'
The union representing teachers in Becker, Minn., has filed a lawsuit against the Becker school district over a policy it says violates free speech rights. Teachers and union officials have labeled the policy a “gag order.”. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Sherburne County District Court, focuses on a communications...
School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'
The Becker Public School District is now facing a lawsuit from a teaching union over a "gag order" that bars staff from saying anything negative about the district to those who don't work in it. Education Minnesota announced its affiliate in the district – Becker Education Association – filed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union
BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
Minneapolis approves 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city employees
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved 12-weeks of paid parental leave for city employees, quadrupling the amount of time off under the previous policy. Paid parental leave will increase from three weeks to 12 weeks after the birth or adoption of a child, in an effort to recruit and retain employees. Mayor Jacob Frey supported the resolution, saying "there is a far bigger loss when an employee goes to work elsewhere because they can't have a baby when working for the City of Minneapolis."During the council meeting on Thursday, two members gave powerful testimony with their experience under...
Residents who sued over lack of MPD staffing encouraged by Mayor Frey's proposed budget
MINNEAPOLIS -- An attorney for eight North Minneapolis residents who sued the city over its depleted police force said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in the mayor's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't. There was a hearing scheduled for Friday for the city to make that case, but now it's delayed until late November, said James Dickey, an attorney with Upper Midwest Law Center representing the plaintiffs.He said the groups is "evaluating...
fox9.com
Prosecutor tries to intervene in Minnesota abortion restrictions case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's up to a Ramsey County judge whether a prosecutor in Minnesota's smallest county can intervene in a case over the state's abortion restrictions that the judge ruled unconstitutional last month. Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese wants to fight District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan's...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
stthomas.edu
Catholic Education: Formation, Not Just Information
Between 70 and 80% of Catholic school students stop practicing the faith by the time they graduate college. There are many reasons for this, but one main antidote is the development of Catholic schools that form the whole person. That was the main message at the keynote speaking event for the in-person portion of this year’s Saint Paul Seminary Institute for Catholic School Leadership certificate program.
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
School bus companies get homework done, add drivers ahead of new school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The month of August is like one long Sunday, and as the new school year approaches, school districts and bus companies are encouraged by their progress in hiring more school bus drivers."When you're talking about last school year, we were still just coming out of the pandemic, and people were still scared about being on a bus with people in close proximity," said Dave Brabender, a manager at Kottkes Bus Services. "This year we're in much better shape."Kottkes is the contractor that provides transportation for Anoka-Hennepin School District, one of the largest in the metro."Wages have...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
millcitytimes.com
Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the River - Margaret McDonald, Executive Director, Mill City Commons
Mill City Commons has a new Executive Director, Margaret McDonald. I asked Margaret to tell me her thoughts on taking the helm of the innovative organization, programming updates and how to get involved. Tipping my hat to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty, I don’t claim to be Proud Mary. But...
boreal.org
Video: Local, federal officials arrest 25 violent criminals in Twin Cities, Rochester operations
U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger speaks during a press conference on Aug. 19, 2022. Photo: KSTP-TV From KSTP-TV • August 19, 2022. Friday, federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials announced more than a dozen arrests as part of a joint law enforcement operation. During a...
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers
Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results
MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
Comments / 7