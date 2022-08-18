ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

By Aspen Popowski
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOMO1_0hM6tvof00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile man turned himself into Mobile Police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex.

Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the Metro Jail log.

Kennedy was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17 after turning himself in to Mobile Police.

Kennedy was charged with:

  • Discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle
  • Assault 1st degree
  • Domestic violence third (harassment)

The man was shot several times, according to Mobile Police. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Kennedy is known on social media as Timmy Kay . He does comedy bits where he pretends to be a reporter covering news items.

