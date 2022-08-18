ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”

Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
AMES, IA
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Stout, IA
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Des Moines, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?

The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
IOWA STATE
Person
Brock Purdy
WHO 13

The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Boone Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize

CLIVE, Iowa—A Boone woman has won a $300,000 lottery prize. Tonya Bennett won the 14th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1303 SE Marshall St. in Boone, and claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
BOONE, IA
WHO 13

Two Iowa teachers receive stipends to help students in science

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research. Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions. Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown Middle School teacher, received a stipend […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area

(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa

A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Iowa Soybean Farmer Appointed Vice Chair of ASA World Initiative for Soy in Human Health

ANKENY, Iowa—As the global population continues to increase, leaders of soybean-centric organizations like the American Soybean Association’s (ASA) World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) are working on behalf of U.S. soybean farmers to find new ways to appease the growing demand for quality, protein-rich soy through trade in developing and emerging markets.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dena Sheeder Obituary

Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.
CASEY, IA

