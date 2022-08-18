Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans. “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
Iowa State Daily
Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”
Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
kwbg.com
Boone Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
CLIVE, Iowa—A Boone woman has won a $300,000 lottery prize. Tonya Bennett won the 14th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1303 SE Marshall St. in Boone, and claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Two Iowa teachers receive stipends to help students in science
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teachers from Iowa received stipends from the Society for Science to help students in scientific research. Educators in this program help their students who may come from underrepresented groups or low-income households put together STEM projects for science research competitions. Ann Jackson, a Marshalltown Middle School teacher, received a stipend […]
iheart.com
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa
A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
KCCI.com
Valley High School repairing roof after hail storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Major clean-up efforts are underway Saturday at Valley High School. The metro school received significant amounts of damage from yesterday's storm — including the school's cafeteria, a few classrooms and the media center. Teachers and crews were out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning,...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
kwbg.com
Iowa Soybean Farmer Appointed Vice Chair of ASA World Initiative for Soy in Human Health
ANKENY, Iowa—As the global population continues to increase, leaders of soybean-centric organizations like the American Soybean Association’s (ASA) World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) are working on behalf of U.S. soybean farmers to find new ways to appease the growing demand for quality, protein-rich soy through trade in developing and emerging markets.
Dena Sheeder Obituary
Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.
Comments / 0