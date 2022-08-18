Read full article on original website
How Does Persystic Plan to Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency in The Market After Bitcoin?
The cryptocurrency market started more than a decade ago and was marked by the launch of Bitcoin. Today, there are thousands of tokens in the crypto space. Each of them offers users a unique utility and access to blockchain-based features. While Bitcoin is the most prominent name on the coin market, a few projects are looking to dethrone and replace it. This piece will look at how one of these upcoming projects – Persystic Token (PSYS) – plans to become the next big cryptocurrency.
Cardalonia Readies For Listing On P2PB2B As It Kicks Off Metaverse Land Presale Whitelist For $LONIA Token Holders
Cardalonia has announced an upcoming Initial Exchange Offering on the Coinmarketcap listed Exchange P2PB2B. When Cardalonia is released, users can build custom Cardalonia Compatible assets that can be traded for either $LONIA, ADA, or both on the Cardalonia Marketplace and deploy their creations as NFT experiences on the Cardalonia metaverse built on the Cardano Blockchain.
