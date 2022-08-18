Read full article on original website
Gregory Baker
3d ago
i wonder who will the first people to be eligible for this program, all though i have an idea because it's usually the same group , I'm not stereotyping but i see it everyday
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Baker signs bill establishing Massachusetts women's rights history trail
WORCESTER, Mass. - Gov. Charlie Baker took part in a ceremonial bill signing at Mechanics Hall in Worcester Thursday which will lead to the promotion of women's history throughout the commonwealth. The bill will provide for the creation of a women's rights history trail in Massachusetts. Baker said the goal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
mybackyardnews.com
ENGLISH HIGH SCHOOL – 200TH ANNIVERSARY GALA
BOSTON, MASS. (Issued August 2022) — Robert H. Prince Jr., a Roxbury native who over a 25-year career worked his way up from bus driver to General Manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), has taken a leadership role in the planning and fundraising for the 200th Anniversary Gala for his alma mater, The English High School of Boston.
NECN
Drawdown Brewing Company Plans to Open in Jamaica Plain
It looks like another new brewery may be on its way to Boston. According to an article in the Jamaica Plain News, Drawdown Brewing Company is looking to open on Washington Street, moving into the ground floor of an apartment building on the outer edge of Egleston Square. The post mentions that owner/operator Liz Nicol--who is a resident of Jamaica Plain--plans to include a taproom in the space with offerings including year-round brews as well as specialty and seasonal beers and "light bites," and she is also hoping to partner with local restaurants for more food options.
fallriverreporter.com
Another southeastern Massachusetts business sees $1 million lottery instant game winner
A local man will be finding a new place to live after being one of the newest big winners on a Massachusetts scratch ticket. Marron Smith Jr. is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBUR
TV ads from a PAC causes a stir in Massachusetts' lieutenant governor's race
A political action committee, or PAC, called Leadership for Mass. this week began running television ads in support of Salem mayor Kim Driscoll. The Boston Globe first reported the group is backed in part by a real estate investor who has donated to prominent national-level Republicans. State Sen. Eric Lesser,...
NECN
Haymarket Vendors Feel the Pinch as Orange Line Shutdown Takes Hold
Saturday was only the first full day of disruptions to service along the MBTA's Orange Line, but some businesses are already feeling the effects on their bottom line. Some vendors at Boston's historic Haymarket, for instance, say there's already less money coming in. "It's just singles, I'm barely making any...
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
NECN
Mayor Wu: Commuter Rail Is ‘Probably the Best Alternative' During Orange Line Closure
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rode the MBTA Commuter Rail Saturday afternoon, encouraging T passengers to take advantage of alternative ways to travel that are being offered during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. The mayor rode the Commuter Rail after speaking with news outlets at Roslindale Village Station, during the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
iheart.com
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
NECN
Anxious Commuters Brace for First Work Week of Orange Line Shutdown, Green Line Closure
Commuters taking any means of transportation around Boston on Monday are bracing for increased traffic and slower travel times as both the Orange Line and Green Line Extensions will be closed. Crews have been working as early as last Friday to repair parts of the transit system. The MBTA says...
Here are the streets Boston will close to run Orange Line bus shuttle service
"We will get through this." To accommodate up to 200 shuttle buses to ferry would-be Orange Line and Green Line riders on Boston streets over the next month, city officials said several roadways will be off-limits to general traffic to allow the public transit buses to flow freely. The closures,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nerej.com
Seaver Properties completes 21-unit Lexington Meadows - master-planned and designed by architectural firm BSB Design
Lexington, MA According to Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Ln., “Lex Meadows” is five minutes from Lexington Center and adjacent to Arlington’s Great Meadows, 183 acres of conservation land that includes the Minuteman Bikeway. All of the units at this townhouse community had been placed under contract prior to construction being completed.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Comments / 8