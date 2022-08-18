Read full article on original website
Rep. Andy Barr says voters don't care about 2020 election or Jan 6th; slams 'massive disconnect' in DC
Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. says voters in his state don't care about the 2020 election or the House investigation into January 6th because they are too busy dealing with inflation fallout and the opioid crisis. Barr made the statement during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press. He stated that...
Sen. Mark Kelly appears to dodge question about Biden campaigning with him: 'I'll welcome anybody' to Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., appeared to dodge a question about President Biden joining him in Arizona to campaign against his Republican opponent Blake Masters on Sunday during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union." "Would you want President Biden to come to Arizona and campaign with you?" host Jake...
GOP gov. says Biden, Garland should have anticipated Americans’ response to raid: ‘morons’
Following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu slammed President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland for not having a plan to keep the investigation from being seen as purely political. "Clearly, Biden and Garland, they had no strategy, no anticipation about saying we’re going to take...
Indiana GOP chooses replacement for Rep. Walorksi after fatal car crash
The Indiana GOP has selected businessman Rudy Yakym to replace late Rep. Jacki Walorski, R-IN, on the November ballot, according to a Saturday announcement. Yakym previously served as finance director on Walorski's 2012 Congressional campaign, and he was one of 12 candidates seeking to fill Walorski's spot on the November ballot after she was tragically killed in a traffic accident in early August.
DCCC’s Maloney admits boosting pro-Trump candidate raises ‘difficult moral questions’
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., admitted Sunday that his decision to meddle in the Michigan Republican primary, in which the DCCC poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into boosting a pro-Donald Trump candidate, could raise some "difficult moral questions." Maloney was criticized by...
Wisconsin school board votes to ban pride, BLM flags from classrooms
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy banning gay pride flags and Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags from classrooms due to what school leaders say is political messaging. "Teachers and administration will not have political flags or religious messaging in their classroom or on their person," Superintendent...
NJ teachers union ad attacking parents as 'extremists' a 'pull from the playbook': School board candidates
A New Jersey teachers union ad labeling parents "extremists" for speaking out against progressive curriculums. has sparked outrage. "We're 12 weeks out from the November election, and they continue on the wrong path. It's almost sad," Medford Township Board of Education candidate Kristen Sinclair told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday. "I don't know who's doing the messaging, but it's just going to fire up parents to come to the polls, if they wanted to be able to go back to their normal lives. But it's clear the NRA is not going to let their grip go on our kids."
Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Trump FBI raid is ‘automatically political', DOJ 'hasn't acted responsibly'
The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is "automatically political," according to Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who says the Department of Justice "hasn’t acted responsibly." The Texas Republican appeared Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union," where he was asked about Trump having potentially...
Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb leads latest US delegation to Taiwan
Indiana's Republican governor arrived in Taiwan Sunday for an economics-focused multi-day visit, as tensions between Taiwan and China escalate towards a possible war between the two countries. Governor Eric Holcomb's visit follows two other visits by American politicians to the small Asian country. China, which sees Taiwan as its own...
Maryland parents choose homeschooling, call decline of public school system 'scary'
Maryland parents said Monday they've chosen to homeschool their children over concerns surrounding the curriculum and COVID-related policies as schools lower the bar for teachers to combat the shortage. George and Michelle Sullivan joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how they made the decision to pull their children from...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on Biden building wall around Delaware home: 'You can't have a fence and the rest of us don't'
The affidavit only tells the government's side of the story for raiding Mar-a-Lago: Trey Gowdy
"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy weighed in on the ongoing situation surrounding the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida earlier this month. TREY GOWDY: It looks like we will get to see part of the affidavit used to justify the search of former President...
Chuck Schumer has his ‘fingerprints’ on everything that has ‘gone wrong’ in politics: NY Senate candidate
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
Father of Utah Little Leaguer 'grateful' son still alive after suffering serious head injury in bunk-bed fall
The father of a Utah Little Leaguer who suffered a serious head injury when he fell from the top bunk in the dorms in Pennsylvania while he was asleep said Sunday "there is a chance" his son makes a full recovery. Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press his 12-year-old son...
‘They’re family now’: California family takes in Crimean couple who risked their lives to get to US
It wasn’t an easy journey by any means: Crimean nationals Yana and Ilias fled their homeland after fatal threats from the Russian government. Ilias, who owns a cafe in Crimea, decided to take on the perilous flight in search of safety with his wife in June, almost four months after Russia invaded Ukraine. While Crimea is technically Russian territory, most Crimeans do not self-identify as Russian.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Hope Solo talks DWI arrest: 'I was mother-shamed around the world'
Former U.S. women’s soccer star Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest in North Carolina and the discipline that followed in a recent podcast episode. Solo pleaded guilty last month to DWI after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in March with her 2-year-old twins in the car. She was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer at the time. According to the Winston Salem-Journal, her attorney Chris Clifton said the latter charges were voluntarily dismissed.
Alabama man arrested for Interstate 85 shootings, had 2,000 rounds of ammunition in car
Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near...
Texas Border Patrol nab 8 illegal immigrants who posed as unaccompanied minors to avoid deportation
Border authorities in Texas last week apprehended at least eight illegal immigrants who they say were posing as unaccompanied minors to avoid being deported. U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered three separate groups of illegal immigrants at the El Paso Station and the Ysleta Station on August 16 and August 17.
