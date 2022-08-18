ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fox News

Indiana GOP chooses replacement for Rep. Walorksi after fatal car crash

The Indiana GOP has selected businessman Rudy Yakym to replace late Rep. Jacki Walorski, R-IN, on the November ballot, according to a Saturday announcement. Yakym previously served as finance director on Walorski's 2012 Congressional campaign, and he was one of 12 candidates seeking to fill Walorski's spot on the November ballot after she was tragically killed in a traffic accident in early August.
Fox News

NJ teachers union ad attacking parents as 'extremists' a 'pull from the playbook': School board candidates

A New Jersey teachers union ad labeling parents "extremists" for speaking out against progressive curriculums. has sparked outrage. "We're 12 weeks out from the November election, and they continue on the wrong path. It's almost sad," Medford Township Board of Education candidate Kristen Sinclair told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday. "I don't know who's doing the messaging, but it's just going to fire up parents to come to the polls, if they wanted to be able to go back to their normal lives. But it's clear the NRA is not going to let their grip go on our kids."
Fox News

‘They’re family now’: California family takes in Crimean couple who risked their lives to get to US

It wasn’t an easy journey by any means: Crimean nationals Yana and Ilias fled their homeland after fatal threats from the Russian government. Ilias, who owns a cafe in Crimea, decided to take on the perilous flight in search of safety with his wife in June, almost four months after Russia invaded Ukraine. While Crimea is technically Russian territory, most Crimeans do not self-identify as Russian.
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Fox News

Hope Solo talks DWI arrest: 'I was mother-shamed around the world'

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest in North Carolina and the discipline that followed in a recent podcast episode. Solo pleaded guilty last month to DWI after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in March with her 2-year-old twins in the car. She was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer at the time. According to the Winston Salem-Journal, her attorney Chris Clifton said the latter charges were voluntarily dismissed.
Fox News

Fox News

