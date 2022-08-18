Read full article on original website
Family sues BPD over deadly 2021 shooting on Highway 99 at Houghton Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is being sued by the family of a man who was fatally shot during a foot chase in June of 2021 when he turned toward an officer while armed with a shotgun. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the family of Abraham Torres Meza alleged wrongful […]
Taft Midway Driller
Gas leak forces residents to evacuate
High pressure natural gas spewing from a broken main forced the evacuation of at least eight homes in the area of Lassen and McKinley late Monday afternoon. A construction crew hit the four-inch diameter PG&E main just after 4 p.m. and the gas leak was finally stopped at 6:50 p.m.
Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
Taft Midway Driller
Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft
Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing injury
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Castaic on Monday night, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. The man, a Bakersfield resident, was driving at unsafe speeds and had crashed into another vehicle on the 3100 block of The Old Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall California Highway Patrol office.
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies found in vehicle near Cal City, no "criminal activity" suspected: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after 2 p.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street,...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified. Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The […]
K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history. In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.
Bakersfield Now
One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
KGET 17
2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Taft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About eight houses in Taft needed to evacuate on Monday after a 4-inch gas line leak, according to a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson. The department said a contractor working on the roadway caused the gas leak and it is now isolated. According to PulePoint the incident started around 4:21 p.m. […]
Bakersfield Now
2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
Bakersfield Now
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs
MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
Woman arrested after dead dogs found in abandoned kennels in Bakersfield
A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.
CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
