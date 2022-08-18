ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Taft Midway Driller

Gas leak forces residents to evacuate

High pressure natural gas spewing from a broken main forced the evacuation of at least eight homes in the area of Lassen and McKinley late Monday afternoon. A construction crew hit the four-inch diameter PG&E main just after 4 p.m. and the gas leak was finally stopped at 6:50 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man shot dead by resident during alleged robbery: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An East Bakersfield resident thwarted a robbery after shooting and killing a man who broke into the home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a residence on University Avenue between Rally Street and Redlands Drive, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Two killed in suspected DUI crash in Taft

Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said. Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on...
TAFT, CA
Taft, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Taft, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing injury

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Castaic on Monday night, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. The man, a Bakersfield resident, was driving at unsafe speeds and had crashed into another vehicle on the 3100 block of The Old Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall California Highway Patrol office.
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Union Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who died Saturday after being hit on Union Avenue by a vehicle that left the scene has been identified. Vivian Lajoy Pope, 56, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the 9:47 p.m. crash, according to coroner’s officials. She was struck in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

K-9 finds 500 pounds of crystal meth during traffic stop, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A traffic stop led to one of the largest drug seizures by a K-9 in California Highway Patrol history. In a news release, the California Highway Patrol said an officer stopped a vehicle driving in Bakersfield for a code violation. The officer brought out his canine after seeing “indicators of criminal activity,” and the dog alerted the officer to narcotics. The officer searched the vehicle and found several cardboard boxes filled with crystal methamphetamine.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

2 victims killed in Oildale fire identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The two people who died in a residential fire in Oildale in April have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Camerin Adams, 38, of Bakersfield, was one of two people who were found dead inside a structure that was engulfed in flames during the April 1 incident. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be thermal burns.
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About eight houses in Taft needed to evacuate on Monday after a 4-inch gas line leak, according to a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson. The department said a contractor working on the roadway caused the gas leak and it is now isolated. According to PulePoint the incident started around 4:21 p.m. […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 identified in fatal Hwy 33 crash in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men killed in a crash Sunday night on Highway 33 were identified by the coroner's office. Just after 9:20 p.m., Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35 of Bakersfield and Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 45 of Tijuana, Mexico were driving in a vehicle in the area of Highway 33 and Petroleum Club Road in Taft when they collided with a semi-trailer truck.
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

