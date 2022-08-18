Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update
The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Josh Hader’s tenure with Padres goes from bad to worse
Things were already going terribly for Josh Hader during his tenure with the San Diego Padres. In Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, they got worse. Despite his struggles on Thursday, the Padres went to Hader again in the ninth inning of a tie game. Once again, his control did him in — and not just on his pitches.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Wants Craig Kimbrel To Be ‘More Efficient’ & Not Chase Strikeouts
In looking to fill their void at closer after Kenley Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a trade with Chicago White Sox to acquire Craig Kimbrel in exchange for AJ Pollock. Kimbrel joined the Dodgers as the only active pitcher with more career saves than...
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Jim Kaat calls one final game, retires from broadcasting
Newly minted Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Kaat has called his last game from the broadcast booth. Kaat, 83,
MLB・
Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs
The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance For Series Sweep & Extend Home Winning Streak
After a modest 4-3 road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers have bounced back with consecutive wins and enter play Sunday in position to complete a series sweep of the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers have won seven of the last eight games against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium, and overall are...
St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list
The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his
Dodgers Injury Updates: Danny Duffy Not Ruled Out For 2022; Victor González & Tommy Kahnle Progressing
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Dustin May on Saturday, expect to activate Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list for their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and may see the returns of Danny Duffy, Victor González, Tommy Kahnle and Blake Treinen over the next few weeks. Days after...
‘You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out’: Padres closer Josh Hader gets brutally honest on recent struggles
This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.
