Milwaukee, WI

The Spun

Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Los Angeles, CA
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update

The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Josh Hader’s tenure with Padres goes from bad to worse

Things were already going terribly for Josh Hader during his tenure with the San Diego Padres. In Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, they got worse. Despite his struggles on Thursday, the Padres went to Hader again in the ninth inning of a tie game. Once again, his control did him in — and not just on his pitches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Blake Treinen
dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers
ClutchPoints

‘You can give up and fold, or you can figure it out’: Padres closer Josh Hader gets brutally honest on recent struggles

This isn’t the Josh Hader that most of us have known. After being traded to the San Diego Padres, Hader has looked like a different man, for all the wrong reasons. Usually one of the most reliable closers in the game, the former Brewer has struggled in his save appearance this year. In the last three games, he has allowed either the winning or the game-tying run while on the mound.
SAN DIEGO, CA

