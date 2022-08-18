ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
APEX, NC
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
DUNN, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards

A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
CARRBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Government
State
Florida State
City
Cleveland, NC
jocoreport.com

Robert “Jackson” Swango Williams

Benson, NC: Mr. Robert “Jackson” Swango Williams, age 17, of Halleck Way Indianapolis, IN and of Benson, NC passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon, Indiana surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 6:00PM Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Pastor Dwight Coffman and Rev. Ray Rogers. Gravesides services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, August 22, 2022 at Devotional Gardens in Dunn.
BENSON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Development Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Looking for an affordable home in Wake County? Good luck

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including housing affordability and the cost of buying a home which are the topic of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Going, Going, Almost Gone

STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
KENLY, NC
cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Brian Warren Appointed To Cattlemen’s Beef Board

LANCASTER, WI – Brian Warren of Newton Grove, NC has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program. Warren owns and operates Warren Farming, a diversified, fourth-generation family farm, in partnership with his father,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy