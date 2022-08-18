Read full article on original website
WSLS
Residents at Brandon Oaks raise money for scholarship program to help student-employees
ROANOKE, Va. – The Brandon Oaks staff and residents form special bonds with their student-employees. After seeing how hard they were working, they wanted to find a meaningful way to give back. They decided to establish a scholarship program to help high school seniors who want to further their education.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
WSLS
Roanoke barbers and hairstylists offer free haircuts to give students a confidence boost
ROANOKE, Va. – A fresh new look can boost your confidence and help you tackle the day. That’s why a Roanoke barbershop opens their doors to offer free back to school haircuts for kids. Barbers turn on their razors and wipe off their seats at First Impressions as...
WSLS
Roanoke church raises more than $1.7 million to help area ministries better serve those in need
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke church has raised more than $1.7 million to help four area ministries better serve people in need. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke launched the Mission Build Campaign back in January 2020 and said it certainly wasn’t an easy feat, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
WSLS
Vinton Palooza takes Sunday funday to a new level
VINTON, Va. – More than a dozen food trucks lined up at Vinton War Memorial for the first Vinton Palooza. Drinks, crafts and local bands helped set the energy for people to stretch out in the heart of Vinton. Bouncy houses and yard games entertained children for hours. The...
WDBJ7.com
Warren Street Festival celebrating Black history in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 20, 2022, the Warren Street Historical Society will present the 22nd Annual Warren Street Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will have an honorary brunch at 10 a.m., a “History in the Making Expo” at noon, and many local talents and live performances.
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
WDBJ7.com
Mother who lost son a year ago hosts back-to-school event to help parents
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said Organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping kids...
After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive
The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
Augusta Free Press
Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show continues to grow in the Shenandoah Valley
Scott Gregory has been attending the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show presented by the Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral Society since he was a kid. Eight years old to be exact. “It helped cultivate my interest in geology,” he said. Now 50 years old, the event continues to be...
WSLS
Grades Over Guns hands out school supplies and teaches gun violence prevention
ROANOKE, Va. – We are just a few days away from the first day of school in Roanoke City. A new event called Grades Over Guns pops up Saturday to help set students up for success. Kicking off with music and dance performances, it’s the last hurrah for Roanoke...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pittsylvania County holds dedication ceremony renaming two bridges in honor of Trooper Henry Brooks and Tooper Henry Noel Harmon – Mike Swanson
Pittsylvania County held a dedication ceremony today for two bridges that have been renamed after fallen Virginia State Troopers. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt has been renamed the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. Memorial Bridge” and the Route 57 Bridge east of Chatham has been renamed the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to re-acquire Welcome Center, re-brand it as “Visitor’s Center”
The City of Danville is getting their Welcome Center back. But it won’t be called a welcome center any more. Danville City Council is asking the state to return the property on River Park Road. The city transferred it to the Virginia Tourism Corporation 14 years ago. Since then,...
WSLS
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Invasive spotted lanternfly confirmed in Bedford Co.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) stated that the spotted lanternfly has recently been confirmed in Bedford County. The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it will feed on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach and cherry trees, and grape vines.
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
WSLS
Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home. He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch. Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”
