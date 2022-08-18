ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vinton Palooza takes Sunday funday to a new level

VINTON, Va. – More than a dozen food trucks lined up at Vinton War Memorial for the first Vinton Palooza. Drinks, crafts and local bands helped set the energy for people to stretch out in the heart of Vinton. Bouncy houses and yard games entertained children for hours. The...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mother who lost son a year ago hosts back-to-school event to help parents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s a happy school time for the Northwest Roanoke community. They are celebrating with a back-to-school event. “I thought it would be a good idea to get everybody in the community to get together and help the kids,” said Organizer Da’naisha Jackson. Helping kids...
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive

The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County holds dedication ceremony renaming two bridges in honor of Trooper Henry Brooks and Tooper Henry Noel Harmon – Mike Swanson

Pittsylvania County held a dedication ceremony today for two bridges that have been renamed after fallen Virginia State Troopers. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt has been renamed the “Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. Memorial Bridge” and the Route 57 Bridge east of Chatham has been renamed the “Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Invasive spotted lanternfly confirmed in Bedford Co.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) stated that the spotted lanternfly has recently been confirmed in Bedford County. The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it will feed on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach and cherry trees, and grape vines.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years

A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
ROANOKE, VA

