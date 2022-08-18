Read full article on original website
Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"
UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
Billy Corgan: Zicky Dice And NWA Issues Got Dumb And Personal, But We Moved Past It
Billy Corgan talks about Zicky Dice's fallout with the NWA. When Zicky Dice left the NWA in 2020, the news came pouring in from both sides about his departure. In Fightful's exclusive interview with Dice later that fall, the 'Outlandish One' spoke heavily about Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, and his time with the company.
Billy Corgan Talks About Pope, Says That He Assured Him That He Would Be Valued In The NWA
Billy Corgan gets candid about Pope. Throughout his near 20 year career in the business, Pope, a.k.a Elijah Burke, has spent time with WWE, TNA, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Currently, Pope still performs under the NWA brand. In a recent interview with Fightful, Corgan talked about bringing Pope into...
Alexa Bliss Says There Is A Version Of Her She Wants To Bring To TV, Feels 'Boring' On TV Right Now
Alexa Bliss has undergone many transformations throughout her time in WWE, originally starting as a sparkle princess, turning into a goddess, becoming the Fiendess, and now working as Alexa with Lilly. Bliss is currently aligned with Asuka and is competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Speaking on...
Sami Zayn Can't Post Instagram Food Pictures Without Johnny Knoxville Harassing Him
The feud between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn continues. Even though Knoxville got the better of Zayn at WrestleMania 38, he will continue to haunt his rival, as proof by sliding into Zayn's Instagram mentions. Zayn was trying to put over the food in Montreal and the great meal he...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Eddie Kingston: One Day, Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting Stu Grayson
Eddie Kingston has nothing but love for former AEW star and Dark Order member, Stu Grayson. Eddie Kingston knows what it's like to be doubted. It wasn't until he was decades into his career that he was given an opportunity, via the TNT Championship open challenge, to earn a permanent spot on an internationally-televised wrestling company. Now, Eddie Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of All Elite Wrestling and he’s still championing underrated and underappreciated talents.
CM Punk And Hangman Page SHOOTIN! | Grapsody Podcast 8/20/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 20, 2022!
Matt Hardy Reveals That He Would Love To Tag With Danhausen, Respects How Committed He Is To The Bit
Matt Hardy talks Danhausen. Although Matt Hardy has consistently held one main tag team partner throughout his career, that being his brother Jeff, Hardy has also held a few teams together with other stars such as Bray Wyatt and MVP. Meanwhile, AEW star Danhausen has been a part of a...
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
CJ Perry (Lana) Recalls Crying After WWE Survivor Series 2020 Win Because She Didn't Wrestle
CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) was the sole survivor in the WWE Survivor Series 2020 women's bout, outlasting the likes of Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and more. The finish saw Baszler get disqualified before Belair and Jax were counted out, leaving Lana as the lone person to survive.
CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career
One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
Ace Steel: You Can't Cut A 'Pipebomb' Every Week, You Have To Have The Animosity And Frustration
Ace Steel began his wrestling career in the early 90s and traveled around the scene, appearing for ROH, WWE, TNA/IMPACT, and more. After winding down as a full-time performer, Steel transitioned into coaching and was signed by WWE in November 2019. After being released by the company in January, he signed with AEW to work backstage.
Top Dolla Discusses Not Having Swerve Strickland As Part Of Hit Row Return
On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) returned to WWE SmackDown. The group, who were previously aligned with Swerve Strickland, were released by WWE in November 2021 shortly after they were moved from NXT to WWE SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.
Charlotte Flair Wants To Return With A Different Layer
Fans haven't seen Charlotte Flair on WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. After the bout, WWE announced that Flair would be "out indefinitely" with a "fractured radius." The injury was for storyline purposes as Flair took time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo and go on her honeymoon.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
