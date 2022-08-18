Indochino is branching out from its roots as a men’s-only brand. The Canadian direct-to-consumer label debuted its first women’s suit style on Friday, in a move that CEO Drew Green said will revolutionize the 15-year-old business. “As we’ve grown from a niche brand to a national brand, we’ve always had it in the back of our minds that we wanted to provide made-to-measure apparel to everyone,” he said. “This is a whole new line of business that I think will become as big as our men’s side within 10 years.” A women’s silhouette has been the company’s “most requested addition” since it...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO