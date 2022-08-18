Read full article on original website
WWE Files Trademark On New Term For The Purpose Of Entertainment Services
WWE has filed for a new trademark. On August 16, WWE filed to trademark "Damage CTRL" for entertainment services. CTRL is, of course, a common abbreviation of the word control. It is currently unclear how WWE will utilize this trademark going forward. Full description:. Mark For: DAMAGE CTRL trademark registration...
Sami Zayn Can't Post Instagram Food Pictures Without Johnny Knoxville Harassing Him
The feud between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn continues. Even though Knoxville got the better of Zayn at WrestleMania 38, he will continue to haunt his rival, as proof by sliding into Zayn's Instagram mentions. Zayn was trying to put over the food in Montreal and the great meal he...
Joe Lando Reflects On US Tour, Using The Shooting Star Elbow
At 22 years old, Joe Lando is one of the up and coming talents in the world of wrestling. Lando is a regular on the European scene, competing for companies such as EAW, SWA, PROGRESS, and RevPro. In August, Lando came to America and wrestled bouts for DPW, PPW, and GCW, culminating at GCW Hope 2 Die against Nick Wayne.
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel
Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
Why the Moment’s Right for Indochino to Dress Women
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release
Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Casino Ladder Match Set For AEW All Out 2022
An AEW original match type is returning at AEW All Out 2022. During AEW Rampage on August 19, it was announced that the Casino Ladder Match will return at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois for AEW All Out 2022. Combining the elements and stakes of a Money in the Bank Ladder Match with the Casino Battle Royale, wrestlers will enter the match in groups based on a specific symbol they drew from a deck of cards. At any time, any competitor can win the match even before all competitors enter the fray.
AIW Fresh Meat 2 Results (8/20): Joshua Bishop, Adam Priest, Alec Price In Action
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its Fresh Meat 2 event on August 20 from The Odeon in Cleveland, OH. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. AIW Fresh Meat 2 Results (8/20) - Dominic Garrini def. Tyson Riggs. - AIW Absolute Title #1 Contendership:...
Top Dolla Discusses Not Having Swerve Strickland As Part Of Hit Row Return
On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) returned to WWE SmackDown. The group, who were previously aligned with Swerve Strickland, were released by WWE in November 2021 shortly after they were moved from NXT to WWE SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.
Chris Dickinson Appears At NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed
Chris Dickinson has returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On August 21, Dickinson appeared at the NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings, which were held in Los Angeles, California. After Fred Rosser defended the STRONG Openweight Championship against TJP, he attacked the champion and laid him out. Dickinson announced that he...
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts At 8/21 AEW Dark Tapings
A former WWE star debuted at the latest set of AEW Dark tapings. On August 21, AEW held two sets of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida. Among other highlights, Levis Valenzuela Jr., also known as No Way Jose, made his debut. Valenzuela signed with WWE in 2015...
Natalya Threatens To Put Fans In A Sharp Shooter, Konosuke Takeshita Misses American Food | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, August 19, 2022. - Natalya is threatening to put every single member of the WWE Universe in a sharp shooter tonight:. - Konosuke Takeshita has provided an inspirational quote:. - IMPACT Wrestling has uploaded the full Final Resoultion pay-per-view from 2005 to...
VSK Of The Cardonas Gets A New Role In AEW As A ‘Trust Butler’
Ari Daivari of the Trustbusters now has a Trust Butler. As part of the most recent AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, VSK, who is normally seen alongside Matt Cardona in the National Wrestling Alliance debuted a new look in AEW. Dressed as a butler alongside, Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Parker Boudreaux, VSK appears to have a new role and a new name.
Bear Country Renamed 'Iron Savages' At 8/21 AEW Dark Tapings
Say goodbye to Bear Country and hello to the Iron Savages. On August 21, AEW held two sets of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida. Several fans in attendance took to Twitter to share noteworthy highlights from the show, and in one development, Bear Country was announced as The Iron Savages. The two powerhouses weren't alone, as they were accompanied to the ring by "The Iron Manager” JT Davidson.
