The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
ComicBook
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface
Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning. Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire...
EW.com
Killer Klowns From Outer Space return in bloody short film for Halloween Horror Nights
Lace up your size 17 shoes and frill that ruff around your neck, because the Killer Klowns From Outer Space are back. In a new short film released by Universal Studios in anticipation of an upcoming Klown-themed experience at Halloween Horror Nights, the extraterrestrial circus returns once again to wreak havoc on Earth. This time, their victims are a group of jocks who pull into a gas station late at night. As they wait for a friend, a klown sneaks up on their car and shrinks it with a ray gun before stepping on it, creating a surprisingly bloody splat.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
Popculture
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Sets Premiere Date on Peacock for Theatrical and Extended Version Release
Jurassic World: Dominion has set a premiere date on Peacock, for both the theatrical and extended versions of the film. The streaming service has announced that the third Jurassic World movie, from Universal Pictures, will begin streaming exclusively on September 2, 2022. Peacock users will also be able to stream an all-new extended edition of the movie, which features 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening.
‘Beast’ Review: When Idris Elba Fights a Lion, You’ll Root for the Lion
In a multiplex mad for the multiverse and fanatical for franchises, never forget the simple pleasures of a self-contained, high-concept pitch: Idris Elba fights a lion. There, screenwriter Ryan Engle (“Non-Stop,” “The Commuter”) found one. He did it. It’s brilliant. And yet, for all of Engle’s inspired ideas on what a big-budget studio movie can be, he made one fatal mistake when building “Beast”: That’s no diss on Elba, who remains one of our most charismatic and eminently watchable movie stars. Nor is it a ding against the two talented young actresses (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) who play his...
How to watch the Star Wars movies in order (release and chronological)
Planning a Star Wars movie marathon? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order
The 'Stranger Things' makeup department 'had no idea' Eddie Munson would play Metallica when they gave him a puppet-master tattoo
Insider recently spoke with Amy L. Forsythe, the lead makeup artist for all four seasons of "Stranger Things."
Revisiting that terrible Ewok TV movie you tried like hell to forget
It's a TV relic of yesteryear, and also serves as an embarrassment of epic proportions that has to been seen to be believed. And once you see it, you'll wish you could forget it. But enough about the Star Wars Holiday Special! That's because we've got Ewoks on the brain. Or, more specifically, 1980s Ewok TV movies.
EW.com
The best horror series on Netflix
It's built from our twisted dreams, and our collective fears. It thrives in dark places, but can also live right out in the open. And the best joke the horror genre has ever played — and one it returns to again, again, and again — is that you always knew it would get you in the end. Our list of the best horror series on Netflix accesses a lof of the touchpoints that have always made horror scream — trudging zombies hungry for brains, unkillable slashers intent on body count, and cults with the hots for ritualistic murders — but it takes some left turns, too.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants an R-Rated Movie in the Franchise
The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have stuck firmly to PG-13 ratings over the years, ensuring that they could cast a wide audience net and get families into the theaters. The Jurassic World films have even tamed things down in recent years, showing less blood and violence than the original Jurassic Park films. What if the series moved in the opposite direction, though? What would an R-rated Jurassic movie look like?
TVOvermind
Every Jurassic Park Movie
The “Jurassic Park” films have been popular since their first release in 1993. It wasn’t until the latest trilogy of films that characters from previous films started to have more continuously prominent roles. The first three “Jurassic Park” films were more independent stories that aligned with each other due to the happenings at the literal “Jurassic Park,” and the final three films released within the Jurassic Park franchise, “Jurassic World,” feature Chris Pratt as the leading man. Below, we’ve chronologically detailed all of the “Jurassic Park” movies.
Halloween: 5 Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The 1978 Horror Movie Classic
Halloween is a 1978 horror movie classic that is getting yet another sequel in 2022 - but I decided to revisit the first movie. Here are some thoughts I had.
Would Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Return To The Star Wars Franchise? Here’s His Honest Take
Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow was going to direct Episode IX before his firing.
