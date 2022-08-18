ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Divers find body in search for missing California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Divers searching for a missing 16-year-old girl said they found a car with a body inside it in a Northern California reservoir, not far from where she attended a huge party weeks ago. The FBI was at the scene as authorities worked to confirm its identity, the sheriff's office said.
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gerlach, NV
City
Stateline, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
City
Glenbrook, NV
SFGate

Victim named in fatal officer-involved shooting, I-80 chase

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 east of Reno earlier this month haven't determined yet whether a deputy killed the victim or he shot himself. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the Aug. 4 victim as 40-year-old...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy