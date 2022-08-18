Read full article on original website
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Body, car found in lake near where 16-year-old Tahoe girl Kiely Rodni went missing
It has not been confirmed by law enforcement that it is Rodni.
SFGate
Divers find body in search for missing California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Divers searching for a missing 16-year-old girl said they found a car with a body inside it in a Northern California reservoir, not far from where she attended a huge party weeks ago. The FBI was at the scene as authorities worked to confirm its identity, the sheriff's office said.
SFGate
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
SFGate
Victim named in fatal officer-involved shooting, I-80 chase
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities investigating an officer-involved shooting after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 east of Reno earlier this month haven't determined yet whether a deputy killed the victim or he shot himself. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the Aug. 4 victim as 40-year-old...
