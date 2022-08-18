New Tractor Supply opens in Broadview Heights

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS , Ohio (WJW) – If you are a fan of the largest rural lifestyle retailer, then you may want to head to Broadview Heights.

Tractor Supply Company is celebrating the opening of its newest location.

The company says they will offer storewide deals and daily giveaways during the grand opening celebration that takes place from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20.

“At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” said Brian Leuthold, manager of the Broadview Heights Tractor Supply store in a press release. “We’re excited to call Broadview Heights home and serve the community.”

The new location offers many of the same brands the chain is known for but also features an expanded garden center with annuals, perennials, shrubs, and decorative plants. Also fruit trees, vegetables, and herbs.

The new store also comes equipped with a Pet Wash where pet owners can easily give their four-legged friends a bath. The cost to use the equipment is $9.99.

The Broadview Heights store can be found at 7984 Broadview Road . The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

