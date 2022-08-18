Read full article on original website
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
Rookie Fit Preview: Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have added a plethora of new talent alongside budding star Cade Cunningham.
Michigan football players react to Eyabi Anoma transferring in
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While being in the middle of fall camp tends to see breaking news in terms of starting jobs won or lost and emerging players and such, the Wolverines have a different story entirely. Michigan football added a former five-star prospect and college football journeyman to...
Nico Ragaini Ready for Final Ride at Iowa
Veteran Receiver Leader in Inexperienced Room
Penguins re-sign assistant coach Mike Vellucci
Not long after the Pittsburgh Penguins promoted and extended Todd Reirden, they announced the extension of assistant coach Mike Vellucci. The Penguins announced that Vellucci was re-signed to a two-year contract extension.
Washington Commanders add Super Bowl LVI starting tight end Kendall Blanton
On the same day, the Washington Commanders announced Logan Thomas has been removed from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform
Longtime Detroit Tigers utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
John Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss, heralded as one of Delaware's most accomplished athletes of all time, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Tigers and worked his way up from little-used backup catcher...
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Michigan Metro Athletic Conference
ECORSE (7-3, 2-0) After a down year in 2020, Jovan Olafioye’s team roared back last season, making it all the way to regionals. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the team pretty hard before its matchup with Warren Michigan Collegiate, as it was down both its starting quarterback and offensive tackle. Now in 2022, expectations remain high for Ecorse, as it returns quarterback Marquis Campbell as well as some key pieces on the offensive line, like star tackle Bruce Fomby and center Tyler Southern. Olafioye said it should have one of the best offensive lines in the state this season.
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
College football realignment: Baylor coach says Big 12 pursuing expansion
College football expansion and realignment was the story of the offseason once again, and now it appears one conference may not be done yet. Baylor coach Dave Aranda got some attention with a recent comment that the Big 12 is currently having more conversations about future expansion. What he said: ...
BTN’s Dave Revsine: ‘We were really blown away’ by Michigan football practice
The positive reviews keep coming in for Michigan football. After Big Ten Network visited Ann Arbor for practice, the 12th stop for the network on its 14-team conference tour, no team received more effusive praise than the Wolverines. Gerry DiNardo raved both on Twitter and on “Big Ten Today” about...
