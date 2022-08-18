ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions

If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
2022 high school football preview: Michigan Metro Athletic Conference

ECORSE (7-3, 2-0) After a down year in 2020, Jovan Olafioye’s team roared back last season, making it all the way to regionals. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the team pretty hard before its matchup with Warren Michigan Collegiate, as it was down both its starting quarterback and offensive tackle. Now in 2022, expectations remain high for Ecorse, as it returns quarterback Marquis Campbell as well as some key pieces on the offensive line, like star tackle Bruce Fomby and center Tyler Southern. Olafioye said it should have one of the best offensive lines in the state this season.
ECORSE, MI
