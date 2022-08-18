Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Parma outlines battle plan for bats in apartment
The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.
Cleveland Wing Week flying in next month
In celebration of the humble chicken wing, Cleveland Wing Week is back in action starting next month.
WKYC
Taste of Home: YumVillage celebrates Afro-Caribbean eats in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — From as young as three years old, Carasai Ihentuge has memories of eating fufu with his family. The West African staple, which Ihentuge makes out of a plantain-based enriched flour, is meant to be scooped up by hand and eaten with a variety of traditional West African dishes, including stews and soups.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
South Euclid welcomes new soul food takeout restaurant, Stay Hungry 216
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- For the past three years, residents living in the vicinity of the Glengate Shopping Center off South Green Road have seen prepared food coming out of the storefront that, several years ago, was home to the restaurant Nevaeh. Those residents, however, wondered if they’d ever be able to order foods from the building.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Celebrate your nationality at One World Day
It's a special day when Clevelanders come together to celebrate where they came from. This year marks the 76th anniversary for One World Day and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton learns more about what's planned for the special day of celebration in The Cleveland Cultural Gardens. https://clevelandoneworldday.org/2022/
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
Tri-City Bark Park unleashes fun: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A visit to the Tri-City Bark Park, 18825 Sheldon Road, just east of TEAMZ restaurant, might persuade even those without a pet to dash out and adopt a pooch of their own. On a recent visit to the park, which officially opened July 14, it appeared...
Rock the Block bringing South Euclid community together
Rock the Block in South Euclid is kicking off their 7th year where they bring the community together for food, music and games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kristi celebrates National Potato Day with a Baked Potato Ice Cream Sundae
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s National Potato Day and who better to celebrate with than Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden! Farmer Jones celebrates the potato with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel by showcasing different varieties and sharing tips on the best way to store the vegetable. Chef Jamie Simpson from the Culinary Vegetable Institute shares a super fun recipe for Baked Potato Ice Cream Sundae. Click here to get Chef Jamie’s recipe.
scriptype.com
Nights in the Heights continues to draw a crowd
The city of Broadview Heights and the Broadview Heights Community Foundation hosted its third installment of the 2022 Nights in the Heights Concert & Cruise-in series Aug. 5 at the community amphitheater. The free concert featured Revival, a tribute to the music of The Allman Brothers Band. The Cruise-in, sponsored...
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
Free back-to-school haircuts is barber’s way of giving back
Each year The Urban Barber Association offers free back-to-school haircuts — it's "project kids giving back to project kids," they call it. You can find them at the Ward 5 back-to-school festival set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Friendly Inn Settlement, 2386 Unwin Road.
scriptype.com
Officials and residents sound off on proposed Brecksville development
Broadview Heights city officials and residents voiced their opinions July 5 on a proposal by Petros Development Group to develop a 47-acre site in the southwest corner of Brecksville. The proposed 60-lot subdivision would be created by extending Wilmington Drive, which runs north through Broadview Heights from Boston Road and...
911 dispatcher helps Broadview Heights couple deliver baby in their home
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was July 19, about a week away from Lauren Griffith's due date. After putting their older son Blake to bed, she and her husband Rob settled in to relax in their Broadview Heights home. "We were kind of on the final approach to delivery,"...
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
Comments / 2