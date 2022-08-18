Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale selects queen, announces 'gems' theme for 2023 Mardi Gras
Monique R. Jones will reign over the Carnival festivities of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale for 2023. The monarch, parade them, honorary grand marshal and floats were announced at The Reveal, a members-only soiree recently at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In a draw of five...
travelexperta.com
Natchez Steamboat: Take a Cruise on the Mississippi River
One thing you can not avoid is an encounter with the great Mississippi River while visiting New Orleans. The French Quarters go right into. Seafood is practically a staple of New Orleans and Louisiana’s cuisine. Strolling along the river walk is a must-do. And of course, the best way to truly enjoy Ol’ Man River is to do what the cotton pickers used to do back in the olden days – take a steamboat river cruise. The Natchez Steamboat is without a doubt the most historic of them all. Today we’re going to be talking about Natchez Steamboat cruise on the Mississippi River!
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
WDSU
New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events
NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
travelexperta.com
PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys
New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
Eater
New Orleans Mayor Says Police Shortage Could Mean ‘No Mardi Gras’
It seems New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has found a new way to get the public’s attention in the ongoing discussion over the city’s supposed police shortage: Mardi Gras. At a community meeting Thursday night, the Mayor responded to a question about police attrition with a warning: “If you don’t have adequate police, it could mean there will be no Mardi Gras. That’s a fact,” Cantrell said, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. A lack of law enforcement was cited during last year’s Carnival as the reason for shortened parades and last-minute route changes, some of which proved devastating for bars and restaurants expecting much-needed parade-based business.
whereyat.com
Next Gen Musicians in New Orleans
It's easier than ever to get your name out as a musical artist with free tools for event promotion, music sharing, and merch selling in the palm of your hand. Your music can be heard by people in the farthest corners of the planet unlike before the digital age, when music was only heard on the radio, at a live show you learned about from a flier, or on an album bought at a record store.
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NOLA.com
Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie sold after 37 years; chef Andrea Apuzzo: 'I'm very happy'
For close to four decades, a meal at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie has promised Italian dishes like osso buco, risotto and crabmeat ravioli. Just as reliably, it’s also meant a dose of Andrea Apuzzo, the Italian-born chef known for his jovial sense of welcome and hands-on hospitality. But...
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
crescentcitysports.com
Flashback: 1974 Rummel-based baseball teams ranked among the best ever in New Orleans
In a city with a long, rich tradition of high school and American Legion baseball dating back to the 1920s, identifying the New Orleans area’s best teams of all time would be a difficult undertaking. Yet on two occasions several years ago, the 1974 Archbishop Rummel High School Raiders...
liveforlivemusic.com
Gretna Fest Announces 2022 Lineup: The Revialists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys, Gov’t Mule, More
Gretna Heritage Festival, a.k.a. Gretna Fest, will make its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic with a lineup featuring The Revialists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys, Gov’t Mule, Dumpstaphunk, Grace Potter, Tank and the Bangas, and more. The community festival’s 26th year will take place at the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts in Gretna, LA on the Mississippi River across from New Orleans on Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th.
fox8live.com
City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 will charge admission, go 'cashless' as it moves to Lakefront
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
WDSU
Tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of formation
NEW ORLEANS — In the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave has a low chance of formation in the next 5 days. The wave is a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms. It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions could be conducive for slow development of this system...
Ukrainian student welcomed to NOLA by local Catholic school
On Friday, Holy Cross School welcomed the Kyiv teenager alongside his host family at Louis Armstrong International Airport. Officials say the student will be staying with the family of Austin Diodene, a senior at Holy Cross and Student Body President.
Cops and Krewe react to Mayor Cantrell’s comments about Mardi Gras 2023
At a budget town hall in Lakeview last night, Mayor Cantrell brought up the possibility of calling off carnival if there aren't enough cops to keep everyone safe. Her comment received fiery backlash from the community.
bizneworleans.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
