WDSU

First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelexperta.com

Natchez Steamboat: Take a Cruise on the Mississippi River

One thing you can not avoid is an encounter with the great Mississippi River while visiting New Orleans. The French Quarters go right into. Seafood is practically a staple of New Orleans and Louisiana’s cuisine. Strolling along the river walk is a must-do. And of course, the best way to truly enjoy Ol’ Man River is to do what the cotton pickers used to do back in the olden days – take a steamboat river cruise. The Natchez Steamboat is without a doubt the most historic of them all. Today we’re going to be talking about Natchez Steamboat cruise on the Mississippi River!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events

NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelexperta.com

PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys

New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans Mayor Says Police Shortage Could Mean ‘No Mardi Gras’

It seems New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has found a new way to get the public’s attention in the ongoing discussion over the city’s supposed police shortage: Mardi Gras. At a community meeting Thursday night, the Mayor responded to a question about police attrition with a warning: “If you don’t have adequate police, it could mean there will be no Mardi Gras. That’s a fact,” Cantrell said, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. A lack of law enforcement was cited during last year’s Carnival as the reason for shortened parades and last-minute route changes, some of which proved devastating for bars and restaurants expecting much-needed parade-based business.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Next Gen Musicians in New Orleans

It's easier than ever to get your name out as a musical artist with free tools for event promotion, music sharing, and merch selling in the palm of your hand. Your music can be heard by people in the farthest corners of the planet unlike before the digital age, when music was only heard on the radio, at a live show you learned about from a flier, or on an album bought at a record store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by

Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
liveforlivemusic.com

Gretna Fest Announces 2022 Lineup: The Revialists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys, Gov’t Mule, More

Gretna Heritage Festival, a.k.a. Gretna Fest, will make its triumphant return after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic with a lineup featuring The Revialists, John Fogerty, The Beach Boys, Gov’t Mule, Dumpstaphunk, Grace Potter, Tank and the Bangas, and more. The community festival’s 26th year will take place at the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts in Gretna, LA on the Mississippi River across from New Orleans on Friday, October 7th to Sunday, October 9th.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of formation

NEW ORLEANS — In the eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave has a low chance of formation in the next 5 days. The wave is a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms. It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions could be conducive for slow development of this system...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
