Nashville, TN

Titans' Jeffery Simmons was involved in dust-up in first practice with Bucs

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was about as dominant as you’d expect him to be during the first joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Big Jeff was a problem for the Bucs, as he blew up multiple plays. Not only did he notch a sack, but Simmons also managed to bat down at least one pass, and he was a force against the run.

Simmons, who was very vocal about the success he was having against the Bucs and was heard yelling “this [expletive] too [expletive] easy,” was almost involved in a fight, also.

According to Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, Bucs vice president of player engagement, Duke Preston, had a close run-in with Simmons while helping out at practice, and he was none too pleased about it.

During a pass-rush drill between the Titans’ defensive line and the Bucs’ offensive line, Tampa Bay’s vice president of player engagement, Duke Preston, took the shotgun snaps as the mock quarterback.

Preston, who played center for the Bills and Cowboys in the 2000s, was brushed near the neck and head by Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as Simmons surged past center Robert Hainsey.

Preston then fired the ball at Simmons, and pushing and shoving ensued.

After practice, Simmons spoke about his being vocal after making some impressive plays. The dust-up was not addressed, though.

“Just setting the tempo, setting the tone, and letting them know I’m coming,” Simmons said. “We’re going to play to our standard and we’re going full tilt.”

Nothing says “full tilt” like nearly taking the head off of an executive from another team who is just helping out. It’s clear Simmons wasn’t making any friends on Wednesday; look for that to possibly spill over into Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

#Titans#Bucs#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#Tampa Bay Times#Cowboys
