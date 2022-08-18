ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bucs' Logan Ryan talks return to Nashville in practice with Titans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNz3m_0hM6qqIP00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan was one of the familiar faces coming back to Nashville on Wednesday during the team’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan was a total class act and fan-favorite over three seasons with the Titans and was responsible for nabbing the pick-six that helped finish off the Tom Brady era in New England back in 2019.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing with Titans fans since Tennessee decided not to bring Ryan back in 2020, which led to him signing with the New York Giants.

In 2021, the veteran stirred up some controversy after criticizing the Titans’ fan base for being “non-existent,” while also saying “you couldn’t even get fans to the game, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the game.”

Ryan would later say he “meant no disrespect,” and he even got some support from Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan, but there’s no question the comment left Ryan worse off with Titans fans, many of whom wanted him back in 2020 when he hit free agency.

Ryan’s appearance in Nashville on Wednesday was his first since making the comment. He wasn’t asked about the subject but did say he was happy to be back.

“Yeah, it’s great. I love it here,” Ryan said. “This is where my son was born, and my foundation was born. I have great memories here. They’ve got a lot more buildings now — it’s nice, they’ve got a whole parking deck — so hopefully I was a part of that.

I’m happy for the guys. It’s good to see familiar faces and it was good work today.”

Ryan wasn’t the only notable former Titan in attendance on Wednesday. Wide receiver Julio Jones also made his first appearance in Nashville since being cut earlier this offseason. He didn’t speak with the media following practice, though.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
State
New York State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Tampa, FL
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in D'Anthony Bell

The Cleveland Browns signed a plethora of undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL Draft and although expectations are usually held in check for undrafted players, every now and again a diamond in the rough emerges. We discussed previously how I admire that this current front office leaves no stone unturned and taking chances on small school guys that weren’t provided the attention of an FBS program is another example of this regime turning over another stone.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Saints safeties are evolving throughout the preseason

The New Orleans Saints may have lost their second preseason game to the Green Bay Packers, but they gained valuable information to shape the final depth chart – particularly in the secondary. While Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu, presumed starting safeties, did not play Friday night, Maye only played 11 snaps the week prior. And yet, the remaining personnel of P.J. Williams, Daniel Sorenson, J.T. Gray, and Justin Evans painted an entirely different picture from what we saw against the Houston Texans. Here’s what I learned:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Buccaneers#Bucs#American Football#Sports#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Escape clause: Cowboys executed most important preseason rule vs Chargers

In a night with many memorable moments for players competing for 53-man roster spots, the team completed its objectives of putting together a better performance than the previous week and eliminating many of their costly penalties. There were many individual standout performances, and that in turn made the total product look much better than it did against the Denver Broncos the previous week.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy