5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
Sioux City Journal
Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
nwestiowa.com
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon CSD’s Summer Lunch Program Served 75-100 Each Day
Sheldon, Iowa — A few days ago we told you about the summer lunch program ending at the Sheldon United Methodist Church. There are actually two summer lunch programs in Sheldon. The other one is run by the Sheldon Community School District and the meals are served at another church — the First Reformed Church.
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
nwestiowa.com
Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Sheriff: 5 dogs euthanized after Iowa woman found dead in a ditch with multiple bites
An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries on Monday, authorities said, after her body was found in a ditch.
Woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa, who was found in a ditch and later died, is believed to have been attacked by her five Great Danes, resulting in her death, local authorities shared.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
dakotanewsnow.com
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
siouxlandnews.com
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking for assistance from the public after two people were found dead near an RV outside Sioux Falls. The bodies of the victims were found late Thursday morning in an area called Buffalo Ridge near the intersection of I-90 and South Dakota Highway 38 between Sioux Falls and Hartford, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, August 17th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:25 p.m., 48-year-old Mary Schortzmen of Rock Valley, was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition eastbound on 310th Street. The report says she slowed to turn left onto a residential driveway. They tell us that 40-year-old Justin Soodsma of Orange City was driving a 2015 Nissan van also eastbound on 310th Street behind Schortzmen and struck the Schortzmen Ford.
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
kiwaradio.com
Construction On New Sheldon Water Tower Could Start Yet This Year
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon City Council members and the public heard some more information about the proposed new water tower in eastern Sheldon. Logan Smidt with DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids talked to the council this week and gave them a few details about the tower to be erected at Country Club Road and 330th Street, which is southeast of the majority of the city. He says the installation will include 6800 feet of pipe, and, of course, the water tower, which in the industry is called an “elevated water storage tank.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
kelo.com
One dead in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
