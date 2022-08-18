A renter with tech industry ties is taking over an entire Chicago building — except that, unlike Google, it’s leasing apartments. An unidentified “tech partner” leased all 105 market-rate apartments for five years in developer Rob Bond’s Inspire West Town project at 670 North May Street, next to the Kennedy Expressway, according to a marketing brochure. The move gives his firm, Bond Cos., a chance to pursue an early sale of the property while its construction nears completion.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO