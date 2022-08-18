Read full article on original website
Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
Pine Nuts: Piper’s Opera House
This lucky boy was at Piper’s Opera House last night, lucky to be alive and onstage to present, ‘An Evening with Mark Twain,’ where, as a benefit for the Comstock Foundation, I was able to close a long loop with a flood of memories…. When I was...
Newly-opened paved trail connects Truckee to Northstar
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new paved pathway is now open in Truckee, connecting the town through Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Placer County officials on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
Tahoe Transportation District works through East Shore Shuttle hiccups
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The East Shore Trail Shuttle opened for operation this summer as a part of a long-standing effort to improve transportation and parking problems in the Tahoe Basin identified by locals and officials. Washoe County and the Tahoe Transportation District have been working on solutions to...
Tahoe Summit explores highs, lows of progress on the lake
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 26th annual Tahoe Summit brought together local government, public agencies, activism groups and local residents to discuss the progress and challenges that are happening in the Lake Tahoe Basin and the surrounding forests. The event was hosted Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Sand Harbor by...
Placer County confirms 1st pediatric COVID-19 death
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has suffered its first COVID-19 death of a child under 18 years of age with no underlying health conditions, officials announced on Friday. Placer County Public Health said the death occurred earlier this summer. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family for...
Diving group claims to find missing Truckee teenager; Sheriff’s office yet to confirm
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, diving non-profit Adventures with Purpose posted on Facebook that they’d found the remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni. “We just found Kiely Rodni, Car is upside down in only 14′ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside,” the...
