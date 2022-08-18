ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Valley, CA

Sierra Sun

Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Pine Nuts: Piper’s Opera House

This lucky boy was at Piper’s Opera House last night, lucky to be alive and onstage to present, ‘An Evening with Mark Twain,’ where, as a benefit for the Comstock Foundation, I was able to close a long loop with a flood of memories…. When I was...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Newly-opened paved trail connects Truckee to Northstar

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new paved pathway is now open in Truckee, connecting the town through Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Placer County officials on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Summit explores highs, lows of progress on the lake

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 26th annual Tahoe Summit brought together local government, public agencies, activism groups and local residents to discuss the progress and challenges that are happening in the Lake Tahoe Basin and the surrounding forests. The event was hosted Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Sand Harbor by...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Sierra Sun

Placer County confirms 1st pediatric COVID-19 death

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has suffered its first COVID-19 death of a child under 18 years of age with no underlying health conditions, officials announced on Friday. Placer County Public Health said the death occurred earlier this summer. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family for...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

