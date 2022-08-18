Read full article on original website
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
Jasmine Battle makes first court appearance, accused of downtown Fort Myers shooting
Jasmine Battle, 29, accused of firing shots into a busy crowd in downtown Fort Myers, made her first court appearance on Sunday. Police said Battle is responsible for the shooting in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 14 that left one person injured. The judge ruled that Battle will be held...
Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound
Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
“Hot” Florida Teacher Arrested After Hiding Teen In Her Home
A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Two Convicted Florida Felons Failed To Outrun Deputies, Pick Up 6 Felony Charges
Two convicted Florida felons failed to outrun deputies during a traffic stop on Friday, subsequently racking six more felony charges. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, a car driven by Jacob Martinez, 26, of Naples, fled at nearly twice the speed limit when deputies attempted a
Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in
Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
Parents on mission to make safer, more attractive bus stops in Lehigh Acres
A few dedicated parents are coming together to help make bus stops in Lehigh Acres safer for children on their way to school.
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
Mixed reaction over downtown Fort Myers mobile surveillance unit
Some people told Fox 4 they feel safer with more cameras watching over downtown Fort Myers. Others say they don't believe it will deter crime from happening.
17-year-old arrested for bus stop hit-and-run
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the arrest made in a hit and run of two teenagers was the result of a search by troopers and Lee County deputies.
Trial date set for alleged Naples Proud Boy
Worrell is accused of engaging in violence inside the capitol and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.
Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash
A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
Crash blocks portion of Pine Island Road, Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral
Officers have shut down all westbound traffic shortly after Hancock Bridge Parkway to Nicholas Parkway on Pine Island Road.
