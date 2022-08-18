ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments

WINKNEWS.com

Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound

Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

“Hot” Florida Teacher Arrested After Hiding Teen In Her Home

A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments

