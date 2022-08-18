A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO