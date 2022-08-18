MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted fugitive who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding a fugitive who had out-of-state warrants around 1:45 p.m. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted the suspect inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.

MESA, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO