Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
AZFamily
Wanted fugitive shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted fugitive who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding a fugitive who had out-of-state warrants around 1:45 p.m. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted the suspect inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
ABC 15 News
Colorado fugitive shot by officers near Dobson and Baseline roads
MESA — Mesa officials have confirmed an officer involved shooting near Dobson and Baseline roads Sunday evening. Police say the man who was shot was a fugitive wanted out of Colorado that officials had been tracking. SWAT personnel attempted to take the man into custody but he refused officer...
fox10phoenix.com
Colorado fugitive drives into Mesa business following police shooting
MESA, Ariz. - A shooting involving Mesa Police officers and an out-of-state man wanted by authorities ended in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 21. The incident happened near Dobson and Baseline roads. Hours after the shooting, crime scene tape was still up and the car police say the suspect drove...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Rain in the...
Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa
A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale man accused of running a charity golf tournament scam to benefit injured veterans
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale man is under arrest and accused of running a charity golf tournament scam to benefit injured veterans. 57-year-old Robert Francis Alexander was reported by several people to have been collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament. "The golf...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road
PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light. The driver...
Peoria homeowners continue monsoon cleanup with more storms on the way
As more storms are expected to roll into the Valley through the weekend, some communities are still trying to get the lights back on.
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
fox10phoenix.com
Love Them All Rescue: Scottsdale shelter trains dogs to prep them for adoption
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale rescue is thinking outside the box to ensure the dogs in their care are adopted. Love Them All Rescue has hired a trainer to help the pups and people feel more comfortable in their new situation. Christine Conroy is the president and founder of Love...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting, police chase ends with with one dead, another injured
PHOENIX - Four people were detained after a deadly shooting led to a police chase in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, but later were determined to be unrelated to the shooting. Officers responded to a shooting call near 26th Street and South Mountain Avenue and found a man who had...
fox10phoenix.com
Tree topples over into Surprise woman's pool during powerful monsoon
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Heavy storms across the Valley leave behind plenty of damage, and a woman is seeing that very destruction in her pool after a tree that was imposing on her backyard for a year finally toppled over. In Surprise, a woman found a tree from her next-door neighbor's...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
AZFamily
Teen in critical condition, woman hurt after shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Peoria public charter...
AZFamily
Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
Comments / 0