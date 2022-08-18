ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Wanted fugitive shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted fugitive who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding a fugitive who had out-of-state warrants around 1:45 p.m. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted the suspect inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

fox10phoenix.com

fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver

TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tree topples over into Surprise woman's pool during powerful monsoon

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Heavy storms across the Valley leave behind plenty of damage, and a woman is seeing that very destruction in her pool after a tree that was imposing on her backyard for a year finally toppled over. In Surprise, a woman found a tree from her next-door neighbor's...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
SURPRISE, AZ

