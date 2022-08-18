ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Governor to visit Cortland this week

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqRRj_0hM6pd1z00

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday.

The governor’s visit coincides with an announcement that he is increasing a law enforcement grant program from $58 million to $100 million.

How will the $344M opioid settlement be spent in Trumbull County?

Cortland, along with other local departments, is enhancing initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime.

In July, Cortland was awarded $122,097 to assign a full-time officer to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and pay for overtime for undercover operations.

In addition to DeWine, Cortland Police Chief David Morris, Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci, Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force members and Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, will be in attendance.

To date, the grant program has awarded $37.2 million in funding to 119 Ohio law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including more than  $7.5 million for 14 law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County and $3.1 million to 12 agencies in the Mahoning Valley counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland, OH
Government
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
City
Cortland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Boardman Police#R Bazetta#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
beavercountyradio.com

Three Pa Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes

An election worker continues the process in counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy