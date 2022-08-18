Read full article on original website
Body Cam Footage Shows Florida Man Trying To Hide Meth Under Cop Car
A Florida man was arrested last week after dash cam footage clearly showed him dropping a bag of meth and trying to hide it under a deputy's patrol vehicle while being searched during a traffic stop in Volusia County. In addition to 49-year-old John Schneider's half a pound of meth...
Florida News That Impacts You – August 22nd, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.53 statewide today. That’s 11 cents cheaper than a week ago and $1.45 cents below peak June prices. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.61 per gallon in Broward, to a high of $3.73 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
Florida’s August Primaries & Election Integrity – Top 3 Takeaways
A Numbers Game in Florida’s August Primaries & Election Integrity – Top 3 Takeaways – August 22nd, 2022. Democrats dominated early. With early voting behind us and only tomorrow’s Primary Day ahead of us, a clear trend is in. Democrats dominated early. Not as in early voting – republicans actually led democrats with early in-person voting, but as in the total number of votes cast prior to Election Day. As of Sunday morning’s update, which didn’t reflect Sunday’s early voting totals, 69,849 more democrats had voted than republicans. Why is that notable, especially since republicans have typically had strong Election Day turnout? Because it’s the reverse of what took place four years ago and republicans now must have strong Election Day turnout to be competitive with democrats this primary cycle. To put this in perspective, in the August primaries four years ago – republicans led in turnout prior to Election Day by 36,557 voters. This means democrats have flipped the script by greater than 106,000 voters over where we were at the same time the last time. That’d be an impressive turnaround regardless of other considerations, but becomes that much more impressive when considered against the backdrop of just how much has changed with registered voters in Florida. Florida’s democrats led republicans in voter registration by over 257,000 voters back then. Florida’s republicans lead democrats by over 230,000 voters today. So, while Florida’s republicans have dominated Florida’s democrats in voter registration changes over the past four years, Florida’s democrats have dominated preelection day voting for Tuesday’s primaries. As I mentioned last week, the partisan primaries are one thing, but partisan turnout will no doubt factor in heavily in competitive non-partisan races – especially for school board seats. If democrats win in turnout, it probably means the status the quo will win for school board races. Democrats have had the advantage of a high-profile primary for governor that republicans haven’t had. That might be behind the under-performance of republicans thus far. That means republicans must dominate Tuesday’s turnout to flip this script not just on the turnout deficit but also school boards across the state. Democrats dominated early; will the record number of Florida republicans show up to dominate late? Speaking of registered voters...
Algae Blooms Close Multiple Mass. Lakes, Ponds To Swimming
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Framingham is one of the latest to close one of their ponds to swimming after a cyanobacterial bloom was discovered in the waters of Learned Pond. It's a growing trend in over a dozen Commonwealth communities, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issues...
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
A TikTok video has gone viral after naming some "red flags" across Texas. My San Antonio reported that Derek Baiza listed some well-known places across Texas, saying that it's a red flag for people to hang out there. "If they're from Texas and hang out in these areas," the video...
Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society
Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
Keystone Staters Continue To Pay Above-Average Prices At the Pump
>Keystone Staters Continue To Pay Above-Average Prices At the Pump. (Undated) -- Gas prices remain well above the national average in Pennsylvania. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell on Friday to settle at just over four dollars, 24 cents, this as corresponding national average also dipped to settle at just under three 92. Arkansas lays claims to the nation's lowest prices at the pump, reporting an average figure of just over three 42 yesterday. Hawaii and California are basically neck and neck, with both states reporting average gas prices of roughly five 33 on Friday.
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
State Trooper Dating Cuomo's Daughter Should Have Been Disciplined
A report by the New York State Inspector General says the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined, not told he was 'volunteering' to be transferred. The report was released Friday. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane...
State Inspector General Finds Fault With Trooper Treatment
A report by the New York State Inspector General finds the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined. The report was released Friday and comes two years after the relationship. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a troop near the Canadian border after word got out he was dating Cuomo's daughter. Pfeiffer told inspector general investigators he had wanted to be transferred closer to his home but that his superiors "shut down."
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. A state grand jury handed down indictments against Murdaugh and two others, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers, Attorney...
Plans For Threat Assessment and Management Teams in NY State
Governor Hochul is announcing $10 million to support the creation of threat assessment and management teams in New York state. The executive order was issued after the attack at a Buffalo supermarket. It requires all counties and New York City to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism. This grant money will help implement those plans.
Oregon Helps Students With College Loans
A new position has been created with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to help people who have student loans and to make sure student loan servicers are in compliance. The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 485 in 2021 requiring all student loan servicers doing business in Oregon...
Q&A of the Day – Deciding How to Vote in Florida’s August Primaries
Q&A of the Day – Deciding How to Vote in Florida’s August Primaries. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s entry: Hello...
Severe Weather Possible in Iowa Friday
(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk of severe storms Friday and Saturday across Iowa. NWS says storms are likely to develop Friday afternoon, calm Friday night, then redevelop Saturday morning. The main threats include strong wind gusts and hail. NWS says there's also a possibility for funnel clouds during the storms, but they're not likely to reach the ground and become tornadoes. Rainfall amounts are expected to total between a quarter inch and half an inch.
New Gun Legislation Introduced
There's new gun legislation being introduced that's designed to hold the industry accountable for dangerous practices. Led by New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the Firearm Industry Fairness Act would hold manufacturers at fault for selling assault weapons to civilians. It would impose a 20% tax on companies that produce the...
Education Secretary Headed To Newport Today
U-S Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is on his way to Newport today. The Secretary is expected to meet with among others the Rhode Island Education Secretary Angelica Infante-Green. In what will be his second visit to Newport this year- the Secretary is expected to participate in a summit designed to...
Governor Signs Host Of Bills To Help Seniors
Governor Dan McKee ceremoniously signed several pieces of legislation this week intended to support Rhode Island seniors. “Whether it’s tax relief, housing, food security, or utilities, our Administration is looking at these issues through the lens of ensuring our seniors are able to not just live in the Ocean State, but that they are also able to thrive here,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I am proud to deliver a budget and sign several pieces of legislation that support and protect our seniors, and I thank the sponsors and advocates who helped see them across the finish line.”
