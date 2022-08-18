Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Drew McIntyre sends message to Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn steals the show
The milestone 1200th episode of SmackDown was Sami Zayn's night. The former intercontinental champion took a big step in building trust with undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Zayn also received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Montreal. The build to Clash at the Castle continued as Reigns and...
411mania.com
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Gross In-Ring WWE Moment With The Rock
Following the Monday Night Wars, WWE purchased WCW in 2001. But rather than phasing the promotion out entirely, the acquisition sparked the Invasion storyline that saw WCW and ECW talent face off against the then-WWF superstars. Although this was a rollercoaster of a time — as both a commercial success and a critical disappointment — plenty of iconic moments came out of that period, including many involving Kurt Angle. Who could forget the time our Olympic Hero drove a milk truck to the ring on "Monday Night Raw" to make sure the Alliance got their daily dose of calcium? But one milk-fueled celebration a few weeks later ended up being a bit more disgusting than Angle or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have imagined.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
PWMania
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
PWMania
AEW Tag Team Repackaged and Former WWE Star Debuts at Dark Tapings
The team that was previously known as Bear Country has been repackaged. JT Davidson will now serve as their manager, and they will go by the name The Iron Savages. Below are photos showing their new look. Former WWE star Westin Blake also made his debut at today’s tapings. He...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
wrestlinginc.com
Thunder Rosa Credits Recently Re-Signed WWE Star For Helping Overcome Her Fear Of Heights
Prior to her time in AEW, Thunder Rosa had traveled the world learning her craft, and in traveling, she was able to get over her fear of heights due to help from a former "NXT" Women's Champion. "I'm not afraid of anybody or anything," AEW Women's World Champion Rosa said...
411mania.com
Update On Status of Kota Ibushi In NJPW
Kota Ibushi has been very clear about his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, criticizing the company for several different reasons and even making accusations about Yakuza ties. The company later fined Ibushi and the member of staff he had issues with, and it was later reported the situation had calmed down. However, Ibushi has yet to return to NJPW.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Crashes Indie Show With His AEW TNT Title
Since its inception, AEW has had a policy that largely allows its wrestlers the opportunity to appear on independent shows on dates that they do not have prior obligations with the company. Despite this, some AEW stars save their energy, commit fully to AEW, and do not take advantage of their abilities to accept outside dates. This has long been the case for Wardlow, who has only appeared on a single independent wrestling show since becoming a recurring fixture of AEW programming. However, on August 20th, Wardlow did make an appearance at an independent wrestling show in a surprise that no fan in attendance saw coming.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Producers For This Past Week's WWE Raw And SmackDown
Who are the magicians behind-the-scenes that helped the WWE stars structure their matches for TV this week? For those interested, the producers for the 8/15 "Raw" and the 8/19 "SmackDown" have been revealed in a new report from Fightful Select. For "Raw," Petey Williams produced the Judgment segment and the...
