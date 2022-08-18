Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO