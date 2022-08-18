While many other tech companies are dealing with layoffs, staffing challenges are top of mind for Daniel de Haas, CFO of iBASEt. His company makes software that helps manufacturers manage their production operations from procurement to maintenance, with a heavy emphasis on the defense industry. Payroll is by far the company’s biggest expense, he said, and it’s getting increasingly difficult to find qualified people at a time when heightened global tensions have led to an uptick in business.

