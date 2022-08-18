Read full article on original website
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
CFOs Look Beyond the Books to Help Scale Companies
While many other tech companies are dealing with layoffs, staffing challenges are top of mind for Daniel de Haas, CFO of iBASEt. His company makes software that helps manufacturers manage their production operations from procurement to maintenance, with a heavy emphasis on the defense industry. Payroll is by far the company’s biggest expense, he said, and it’s getting increasingly difficult to find qualified people at a time when heightened global tensions have led to an uptick in business.
Lithuania Pledges Roughly €600M to Promote Innovation, R&D
The Ministry of the Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania will make about €600 million ($602.5 million) available in the next few years to help bolster innovation, starting this autumn. In an agency blog post published Aug. 17, Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė said...
HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing
Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
Recuro Health’s Acquisition of Competitive Health Adds End-to-End Integrated Benefits to its Digital Medical Home and Portfolio of Digital Health Solutions
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Recuro Health (Recuro), a premier virtual health solutions company that takes a uniquely personalized and proactive approach to virtual care through its Digital Medical Home™ (DMH), today announces the acquisition of Competitive Health (CHI), an integrated digital health solutions company that provides a suite of digital products to help employers reduce costs, promote engagement and maximize employer ROI. This announcement follows Recuro’s recent acquisition of WellVia, a leading provider of Virtual Primary Care (VPC), which expanded Recuro’s technical capabilities and suite of next generation care services into one solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Qatar-Based Retailer Al Meera Partners With Zippin for Checkout-Free Stores
The Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced Sunday (Aug. 21) that it has partnered with checkout-free tech firm Zippin to expand its business and bolster its customer service offerings. Al Meera, which is based in Qatar, will soon roll out fully-autonomous stores in various locations to provide visitors with “essential...
Sunrun CEO Powell sees need for more rooftop solar
NEW YORK (AP) — As the head of the nation’s largest rooftop solar installer, Mary Powell has a stake in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make rooftop solar more affordable. But the CEO of Sunrun’s excitement about the bill’s passage goes beyond...
Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
Stripe Lays Off Some TaxJar Employees
Digital payments platform Stripe has allegedly laid off some employees who worked at tax compliance startup TaxJar, which it acquired in 2021. There will likely be around 45 and 55 layoffs, some of them coming from people who had been invited to apply to internal jobs at the company, a report from Economic Times of India says.
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M
Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Crypto Platform Wirex Integrates SEPA Instant Payments
Crypto platform Wirex is integrating SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) Instant and Faster Payments to make it easier for users in the U.K. and the European Economic Area (EEA) to transfer British pounds and euros between Wirex and their bank accounts. Wirex partnered with digital payment infrastructure provider Modulr to...
Growth in Europe Slows but EMEA Remains Key Region for Adyen
Stock market jitters are no joke. As a case in point, upon the release of Adyen’s first-half results on Thursday (Aug. 18), the company’s shares dropped nearly 15% in trading after the global payments firm reported first-half earning results 3% below market expectations. But after a rocky morning,...
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
EMEA Daily: UK FCA Approves Future Fintech’s Acquisition of Khyber Money Exchange
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
