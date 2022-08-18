Hillsborough County deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Tampa homicide suspect
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man suspected of killing a man in Tampa on Sunday.
Willie Frank Hunter, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first degree premeditated murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies said that the homicide happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Mohawk Avenue. A man with upper body trauma was found dead in the area. Deputies identified Hunter as a suspect and said he was armed and dangerous.
HCSO said detectives are still investigating the homicide.
