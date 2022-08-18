Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte Unlimited
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Parentless Florida girl whom court deemed not 'sufficiently mature' is nearing Florida's cutoff to seek an abortion
The window for getting an abortion in her home state is closing for a parentless, pregnant 16-year-old Florida girl who was deemed not “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy” by a panel of appeals court judges. Florida bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy...
Woke New York state senator, 36, sparks fury with tweet saying lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts
A New York State Senator sparked fury with a recent tweet that suggested that older lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts and won't fight as hard for reproductive rights. Biaggi, 36, posted the Twitter. last month, which. spurred some initial backlash, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New mental health data show 'unsustainable' burden on NC hospitals
A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, ER staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young. “I have kids...
Defense to present case asking for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to avoid death penalty
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- After hearing three weeks of arguments from prosecutors about how Nikolas Cruz killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, jurors on Monday will begin hearing the defense's case. Cruz's attorneys will try to persuade jurors in...
NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames. Workers have dug trenches and built barriers to help keep the flood of muddy, ash-laden runoff from causing more damage so it won’t further contaminate the drinking water supply for the community of more than 10,000 that sits at the edge of the forest. The clock is ticking for Las Vegas, a college town and economic hub for ranchers and farmers who have called this rural expanse of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range home for generations.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1