TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Woke New York state senator, 36, sparks fury with tweet saying lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts

A New York State Senator sparked fury with a recent tweet that suggested that older lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts and won't fight as hard for reproductive rights. Biaggi, 36, posted the Twitter. last month, which. spurred some initial backlash, but...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames. Workers have dug trenches and built barriers to help keep the flood of muddy, ash-laden runoff from causing more damage so it won’t further contaminate the drinking water supply for the community of more than 10,000 that sits at the edge of the forest. The clock is ticking for Las Vegas, a college town and economic hub for ranchers and farmers who have called this rural expanse of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range home for generations.
LAS VEGAS, NM
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

