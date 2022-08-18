Read full article on original website
Fall Is On Its Way : Here are 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support West Michigan’s School Clubs and Groups
After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
West Michigan Is Craving Italian Beef Sandwiches Thanks To Hulu’s “The Bear”
Streaming services like Netflix can help drive interest and demand for a product. A great example is The Queens Gambit. The show takes place in a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction. After that...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
This Cali Man Struggling With Michigan Town Names is So Relatable
If you've lived in Michigan you're whole life, watching people try to pronounce local town names is probably a little amusing. After all, how hard can it be?. Well, as someone who lived outside of Michigan until two years ago, let me tell you...it's PRETTY HARD. Of course, this is coming from someone who lived in Florida where we had towns like Apalachicola, Kissimmee, and Wewahitchka so...who am I to talk?
Michigan’s Final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is This Saturday and Sunday
Been wanting to hit the State of Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road trails? Do it for free this weekend!. Michigan's Second and Final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is Aug. 20-21 This weekend, Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors are invited to ride DNR-designated routes and trails for free along with the state's six scramble areas:
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Harry Potter-themed house uses Michigan nature as its own Invisibility Cloak
This is privacy on a whole new level. Imagine visiting a house but it is extremely hard to find because it is 'invisible.'. If you are a Harry Potter fanatic like myself, you will love what this Detroit-based architecture firm did. Iannuzzi Studio built a home that is hidden like...
How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan
When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
Five Other Michigan Things That Were Found Buried With The Mastodon
As you may have heard, some Mastodon bones were found buried at a construction site in northern Kent County. Here's some other things they found. The Mastodon Bones Were Found West Of 131 On 22-Mile Road. The bones will be turned over to the Grand Rapids Public Museum so that...
Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196
The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
Let’s Take a Hike! Here Are the Best Hiking or Walking Trails in West Michigan
This past weekend, I did something I am extremely proud of. I went on a long walking trail... Yes, it may seem simple and mundane. However, doing things like this is not easy for me to do alone. Thankfully, I was able to find a few walking and hiking trails...
