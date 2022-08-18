Read full article on original website
Oaxacan natives teach class in Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Art Center Waco has wrapped up its Oaxcan exhibit. To send it off appropriately, native Oaxcan artists came in to teach a class about an important piece of the Oaxcan culture- weaving and dying. Alejandro and Veronica Mendoza are artisans from Oaxaca Mexico. They...
Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Fire Department units and a Hazmat Team are responding to the 1500 block of W. Loop 340 after a concrete truck overturned and caused a large diesel leak. The Waco Fire Department posted the information on social media Friday morning. The Waco Police...
Major water line break impacting City of Troy
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Troy has experienced a major water line break in the vicinity of Interstate 35 and West Main Street. City Administrator Gary O. Smith said in a statement Friday morning that the break has caused a water outage on the west side of the city. Crews are responding to begin repairs.
Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the...
Lake Belton Broncos to compete in first UIL season
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — It’s a year of firsts for the Lake Belton Broncos as they begin University Interscholastic League play after playing two outlaw seasons in 2020 and 2021. The Broncos went 18-1 with that JV slate and now get put into the District 11-5A DI...
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
WTAMU professor pleads guilty to Lacey Act trafficking violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University Biology professor has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating the Lacey Act by importing various animal-related items from overseas and not reporting the items through related permits. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Richard Kazmaier initially pleaded not...
Shooting under investigation in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night in the 1900 block of South 43rd Street. Officers found a wounded man after responding to calls of shooting in the area. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
Waco Lions look to get in the win column in 2022
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 did not pull its punches on the Waco Lions, who finished 0-10 in the first year under Head Coach Linden Heldt. The Lions make the move from 6A to 5A and hope that this is the year they can make it back to the playoffs. The last time Waco made it to the postseason was 2017.
Lampasas Football approaches the 2022 season with a youthful roster
LAMPASAS, TX (FOX 44) — Recently, the Lampasas Football team has become very accustomed to winning seven or more games in a season. Very rarely, do they only bring back seven starters from the year before. This though is the scenario for the Badgers in 2022, as they look...
Man indicted in firearms robbery case
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old man accused of taking a man’s firearms from him at gunpoint has been indicted on multiple counts by the McLennan County Grand Jury. Wrangler Shavers has remained in the McLennan County Jail, with his bond set at $771,000 ever since being booked in May 31.
Man charged with assault at Temple fast food place
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old Temple man has been arrested and charged with injury to the elderly in connection with an assault which took place at a fast food restaurant. Henry Bernard Keith Johnson, Sr. was also charged with assault causes bodily injury. A Temple Police Department spokesperson...
