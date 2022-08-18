WACO, TX (FOX 44) — 2021 did not pull its punches on the Waco Lions, who finished 0-10 in the first year under Head Coach Linden Heldt. The Lions make the move from 6A to 5A and hope that this is the year they can make it back to the playoffs. The last time Waco made it to the postseason was 2017.

