Bayside, WI

CBS 58

49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bayside, WI
Bayside, WI
CBS 58

Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd that happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 19. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. This is an ongoing investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS 58

Rain check after this weekend's soaking rain

Southeast Wisconsin finally got a soaking rain over the weekend with thunderstorms rolling in Friday evening through Saturday night. A few areas picked up some very high rain totals but all of southeast Wisconsin got decent rain. Some totals came in over 2" but everyone got at least a half inch.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

