CBS 58
49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
CBS 58
Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
CBS 58
Medical Examiner confirms woman killed in crash near Sherman and Custer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed an adult female was killed in a crash near Sherman and Custer on the city's north side. No other information has been provided by police. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
CBS 58
"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
CBS 58
Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
CBS 58
44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to...
CBS 58
The pepper professional: Retired veteran transforms yard garden into small pepper business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Peppers need heat to grow, and those who crave them love the spice of life they add to their meals. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael Schlesinger introduces a military veteran growing nearly two dozen varieties, a small business that began on his doorstep.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd that happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 19. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. This is an ongoing investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please...
CBS 58
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
CBS 58
Rain check after this weekend's soaking rain
Southeast Wisconsin finally got a soaking rain over the weekend with thunderstorms rolling in Friday evening through Saturday night. A few areas picked up some very high rain totals but all of southeast Wisconsin got decent rain. Some totals came in over 2" but everyone got at least a half inch.
CBS 58
Dozens gather on Milwaukee's north side for annual 'Tay Day' basketball game, 3-year anniversary of woman killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens gathered on the north side for an annual community basketball game -- honoring a young woman unjustly killed three years ago. Quanita "Tay" Jackson was 20 years old when she was killed by a passing bullet in Moody Park in Aug. of 2019. There have...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Bloody Marys and Zoo a la Carte
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, we partner with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive events happening in our area. We spoke with Joe Krauss, the host of "Feel Good Mornings with Joe."
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
CBS 58
37 exotic pets surrendered to a rescue at 'Exotic Animal Surrender' event in Bristol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin rescue group is working to prevent people from releasing exotic pets into the wild. J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue held an exotic surrender event in Bristol this weekend, where people could drop off exotic animals - no questions asked. The Menasha-based rescue holds...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac police investigate 40-year-old man found dead of likely gunshot
FOND DU LAC, Wis (CBS 58) -- Police in Fond du Lac reported to an emergency call near Marquette and Follett Streets on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at approximately 7:20 a.m., where they found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives say they are are working to...
