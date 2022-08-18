ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and parents always remember the essentials, like pencils and notebooks, when heading back to school, but oftentimes a fresh haircut gets overlooked before getting back into the classroom. Owner of 5 star Cutz in Sioux Falls, Tyrone Wilson, joined Dakota News Now...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings, SD
Huron, SD
Huron, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Huron, SD
Plainsman

Flag drops for Harvest of Champions on Saturday

HURON — The Tri-State Late Model Series will be returning to Dakota State Fair Speedway for the Bauman Agency Harvest of Champions event on Saturday. After making its first trip to the Huron oval earlier this season during the 2022 Wheel Jam, director Mike Gross says the series is eager to return.
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Downtown Riverfest makes its way upriver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staple of summer is set to return to downtown Sioux Falls, though it’s on the move this year due to construction. Downtown Riverfest is a community music festival that doesn’t stop at music. “We’ve got kids activities, we’ve got beer bingo...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here's when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Plainsman

Reunion planned by pork plant employees

HURON — Past employees of Armours, Swift and Dakota Pork are encouraged to come to a reunion, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the large picnic shelter in Memorial Park. According to a handful of former long-time employees, it will be a huge family reunion. “The whole...
HURON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Plainsman

New Masonic officers installed

Huron Masonic Lodge #26 recently installed new officers for the year. Standing from the left are: Allen Greenfield (chaplain), Bob Borgan (senior warden), Doug Bjorke (tyler), Greg Hepper (junior deacon), David Wheeler (senior deacon), Ron Volesky (worshipful master), Rob Friedrichsen (secretary), Doug Friedrichsen (junior warden) and Ross Boone (senior steward).
HURON, SD
Plainsman

HRMC Foundation Humanitarian Golf Tournament set for Sept 10

HURON — The 23rd Annual Humanitarian Golf Tournament, presented by the Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) Foundation, will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Broadland Creek National Golf Course. This 18-hole scramble is for golfers of all skill levels with an emphasis on having fun. Registration begins at 9...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aunt wants closure in niece's undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man found unresponsive near running ATV in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Castlewood Friday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the unresponsive man was found on the street near a running ATV. Officials say no foul play is expected. The...
CASTLEWOOD, SD

