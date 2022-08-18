Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest. The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls. 4th ranked Beavers look to avenge home loss last year against Tigers. Dakota News Now Sports Puppy Pick-Week 0. Updated: 16 hours ago. For...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and parents always remember the essentials, like pencils and notebooks, when heading back to school, but oftentimes a fresh haircut gets overlooked before getting back into the classroom. Owner of 5 star Cutz in Sioux Falls, Tyrone Wilson, joined Dakota News Now...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
Plainsman
Flag drops for Harvest of Champions on Saturday
HURON — The Tri-State Late Model Series will be returning to Dakota State Fair Speedway for the Bauman Agency Harvest of Champions event on Saturday. After making its first trip to the Huron oval earlier this season during the 2022 Wheel Jam, director Mike Gross says the series is eager to return.
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Riverfest makes its way upriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staple of summer is set to return to downtown Sioux Falls, though it’s on the move this year due to construction. Downtown Riverfest is a community music festival that doesn’t stop at music. “We’ve got kids activities, we’ve got beer bingo...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Plainsman
Reunion planned by pork plant employees
HURON — Past employees of Armours, Swift and Dakota Pork are encouraged to come to a reunion, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the large picnic shelter in Memorial Park. According to a handful of former long-time employees, it will be a huge family reunion. “The whole...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Plainsman
New Masonic officers installed
Huron Masonic Lodge #26 recently installed new officers for the year. Standing from the left are: Allen Greenfield (chaplain), Bob Borgan (senior warden), Doug Bjorke (tyler), Greg Hepper (junior deacon), David Wheeler (senior deacon), Ron Volesky (worshipful master), Rob Friedrichsen (secretary), Doug Friedrichsen (junior warden) and Ross Boone (senior steward).
Plainsman
HRMC Foundation Humanitarian Golf Tournament set for Sept 10
HURON — The 23rd Annual Humanitarian Golf Tournament, presented by the Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) Foundation, will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at Broadland Creek National Golf Course. This 18-hole scramble is for golfers of all skill levels with an emphasis on having fun. Registration begins at 9...
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Search for persons of interest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend shooting on the east side of Sioux Falls has now turned into a homicide investigation. Police are asking for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Man found unresponsive near running ATV in Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Castlewood Friday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the unresponsive man was found on the street near a running ATV. Officials say no foul play is expected. The...
