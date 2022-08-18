Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Parma City Schools release video rendering of proposed high school building
PARMA, Ohio -- More than a week after releasing a video rendering of the proposed new high school building’s exterior at the current site of Parma High School, the social medial post has nearly 35,000 views. “It’s exciting,” Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said. “It’s great to be...
scriptype.com
Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader
When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
scriptype.com
New elementary school opens on time, under budget
A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...
Bulldog seniors’ artwork decorates school parking lot: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – It was a family affair as one Bulldog senior decorated her parking spot at Olmsted Falls High School. Bulldog senior Abby Rebraca traced around a cardboard form as her dad, Nicholas Hall began painting the first light blue floral petal. A bit later, Abby’s grandfather, Tom Daw, grabbed a paint brush and provided his artistic hand to the parking lot asphalt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teacher shortage won’t improve until educators are treated better: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friends have asked me why I haven’t volunteered to substitute teach for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and I offer each a blunt answer: Teachers get no respect for the work they do; subs get even less. I tell my friends I can think of...
Fox 19
4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
Two Painesville music teachers receive Grammy 'Music Educator Award' nomination
Two Painesville schools band teachers, Amir jones and David Amos, are among 207 quarterfinalists for this year's Grammy "Music Educator Award," recognizing their contributions to music education.
Looking to hire: Cleveland Clinic hosting career expo
The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a career expo later this month, hoping to fill openings at several of its campuses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mission Possible: A “smart” Lake Erie attracts jobs to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — How do you make Lake Erie “smart”? The Cleveland Water Alliance (CWA) set out to do just that. Inspired by smart cities where you can get real-time traffic updates or find a parking space on your phone, they wondered… 'what could the lake tell us?'
FRONT 2022 Triennial is a vast, visual scavenger hunt celebrating Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art is many things wrapped up in a single, glorious, regionwide package of contemporary art, film, and performance. Fundamentally, though, It’s a sprawling, summerlong exhibition of works by 100 global and local contemporary artists on view through October 2...
Traveling memorial to remember the fallen coming to Avon: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
The Avon Veterans Memorial (located behind the post office, 36225 Detroit Road) will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the special photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen. The memorial honors our country’s military fallen from the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos. The display is free and open to the public to view from Sept. 1-5.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s Pandemonium benefit to mark 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 20th anniversary of Pandemonium, Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual benefit – is set for Saturday, Sept. 10. The rain-or-shine soirée, which is 7 p.m. to midnight, supports theater programs for youth and adults re-entering the community from incarceration or substance-abuse recovery via the Y-Haven Theatre Project. It also allows the theater to support work by underrepresented playwrights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scriptype.com
St. Barnabas renovation to be complete by Christmas
St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Northfield will be getting something special for Christmas this year: newly renovated parish offices and a restored rectory space. According to parish Administrator Rev. Fr. James Kulway, the St. Barnabas staff is ecstatic about the renovation projects going on at the 3,000-family-member parish, and hope to share the renovated spaces with fellow church members before Christmas, if all goes according to plan.
Author brings his new “Haunted” book to Brunswick booksigning
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The dreadful howls of coyotes are common in the shadows surrounding Medina County, but perhaps something else, something entirely more fearsome, lurks in the night. That is how the author Brandon Massullo begins his tales in the book, “Haunted Medina County.”. Did you know? In 1906,...
Shaker Heights enters preliminary agreement for mixed-use development of Van Aken District’s Qua site
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city announced a preliminary agreement for a mixed-use development featuring 140 market-rate, affordable rental units on the site of the former Qua Buick-Pontiac dealership in the Van Aken District. Those plans will be discussed further in a City Council work session following its regular meeting...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0