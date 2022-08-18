ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OH

scriptype.com

Retired band director leads band camp while district hires new leader

When band director Matt Schatt left his role for a position with the University of Cincinnati, the Independence Board of Education called in a veteran to act as interim director during the transition period. Ken Gunlicks worked in the Independence school district for 35 years as a band director, teaching...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
scriptype.com

New elementary school opens on time, under budget

A new chapter officially began for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights School District Aug. 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand opening of the new Brecksville-Broadview Heights Elementary School. The ceremony included remarks by Superintendent Joelle Magyar, School Board President Mark Dosen, Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby, Broadview Heights Mayor Sam...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Bulldog seniors’ artwork decorates school parking lot: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – It was a family affair as one Bulldog senior decorated her parking spot at Olmsted Falls High School. Bulldog senior Abby Rebraca traced around a cardboard form as her dad, Nicholas Hall began painting the first light blue floral petal. A bit later, Abby’s grandfather, Tom Daw, grabbed a paint brush and provided his artistic hand to the parking lot asphalt.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Fox 19

4 nap pods now available at 3 locations across University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Noelle Barry is a Junior at the University of Akron, and she knows all about the stress of dealing with final exams and juggling her personal life. Which is why she’s extremely excited for nap pods being installed on campus. Students can use them to...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Traveling memorial to remember the fallen coming to Avon: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

The Avon Veterans Memorial (located behind the post office, 36225 Detroit Road) will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the special photographic war memorial, Remembering Our Fallen. The memorial honors our country’s military fallen from the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos. The display is free and open to the public to view from Sept. 1-5.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Public Theatre’s Pandemonium benefit to mark 20 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 20th anniversary of Pandemonium, Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual benefit – is set for Saturday, Sept. 10. The rain-or-shine soirée, which is 7 p.m. to midnight, supports theater programs for youth and adults re-entering the community from incarceration or substance-abuse recovery via the Y-Haven Theatre Project. It also allows the theater to support work by underrepresented playwrights.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

St. Barnabas renovation to be complete by Christmas

St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Northfield will be getting something special for Christmas this year: newly renovated parish offices and a restored rectory space. According to parish Administrator Rev. Fr. James Kulway, the St. Barnabas staff is ecstatic about the renovation projects going on at the 3,000-family-member parish, and hope to share the renovated spaces with fellow church members before Christmas, if all goes according to plan.
NORTHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

