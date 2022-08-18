ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Barnsley could have Nicky Cadden back for Wycombe match

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vATxF_0hM6nUOY00

Nicky Cadden could return for Barnsley’s League One game against Wycombe on Saturday.

The 25-year-old left wing-back has missed three matches after limping off in their win over Cheltenham earlier this month, but manager Michael Duff hopes he will be in contention.

Saturday’s game will come too soon for midfielder Herbie Kane, who is recovering from a groin injury.

Michal Helik (groin) remains sidelined.

Wycombe could make a few changes as they look to snap a three game losing streak.

New signing Charles Hagan could make his debut after joining the club on Thursday.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth will check on injured players Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai, Tjay De Barr, Curtis Thompson and Jason McCarthy.

Ainsworth also said he is hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper to give youngster Tyla Dickinson some competition.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Adam Idah could play some part for Norwich against Bournemouth after injury

Norwich expect to have forward Adam Idah back in the squad for the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth. Republic of Ireland international Idah, out since February after suffering a serious knee injury, has stepped up his recovery and should be available from the bench to help sharpen his match fitness.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ben Heneghan pushing for start as Sheffield Wednesday host Rochdale

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan could return to the starting line-up in the home Carabao Cup game against Rochdale. Summer signing Heneghan was an unused substitute in Saturday’s league win at Bolton and is hoping to be back in contention after being rested. Boss Darren Moore has no new...
SPORTS
newschain

Chris Maguire suspended by Lincoln after alleged breach of FA’s betting rules

Lincoln have suspended forward Chris Maguire indefinitely following an alleged breach of the Football Association’s betting rules. The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February this year. He has been given until Tuesday, August 30 to respond to the misconduct...
SOCCER
newschain

Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett missing for Shrewsbury’s clash with Burnley

Shrewsbury remain without Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett as they prepare for Tuesday’s Carbao Cup tie against Burnley. Forward O’Brien continues his recovery after undergoing a minor hip operation last week that is expected to keep him out for around a month-and-a-half. Wing-back Bennett, who had ankle...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Cadden
Person
Sam Vokes
Person
Brandon Hanlan
Person
Jason Mccarthy
Person
Herbie Kane
Person
Sullay Kaikai
Person
Gareth Ainsworth
newschain

Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks

Derby boss Liam Rosenior has revealed ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with West Brom that goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to be out for around six weeks. That is after Anang, who joined on loan from West Ham just over a week ago, took a kick during training and sustained a small fracture in his arm.
SOCCER
newschain

Cambridge waiting on George Williams ahead of Southampton game

Cambridge will check on defender George Williams ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round match against Premier League side Southampton. Full-back Williams returned to action following a dead leg to start the Sky Bet League One draw at Charlton on Saturday and completed the full 90 minutes. Midfielders Adam May and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Walsall missing five through injury ahead of Charlton cup clash

Walsall will be without five players through injury when they host Charlton in the Carabao Cup. Conor Wilkinson, Joss Labadie, Liam Gordon, Oisin McEntee and Joe Riley are all absent. Summer signing Riley was injured in pre-season but could begin light training next week. Liam Bennett, Isaac Hutchinson and Timmy...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnsley#Wycombe
newschain

Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie

Newport welcome back midfielder Aaron Wildig for the Carabao Cup clash with Portsmouth at Rodney Parade. Wildig has missed County’s last two games after limping off during the early stages of the 2-0 defeat at Bradford on August 13. Robbie Willmott and Nathan Moriah-Welsh have also shaken off knocks,...
SOCCER
newschain

Accrington would have been worthy winners, says John Coleman after MK Dons draw

Accrington manager John Coleman believed his team had enough chances to win at MK Dons after they fought from behind again to earn a third draw in four league games. Stanley did not leave it quite as late as last week week’s extraordinary 4-4 draw against Burton, but they needed Sean McConville’s penalty in the closing stages to cancel out Ethan Robson’s opener in a match that ended 1-1.
SOCCER
newschain

Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch

Newcastle’s emergence from the doldrums of the Mike Ashley era reached a watershed moment when they took on Manchester City at their own game on Sunday. The hope which accompanied Amanda Staveley’s takeover in October last year has grown steadily since but reached new heights after a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw which rekindled memories of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

MK Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price diagnosed with testicular cancer

MK Dons goalkeeper coach Lewis Price is set for a spell away from football after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. The Sky Bet League One club revealed on Monday that the 38-year-old former Wales international is set to soon undergo a course of treatment, which will keep him away from his role “for a period of time”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mansfield score quick-fire double to see off Stockport

Mansfield scored two goals in two second-half minutes to come from behind and beat Stockport 2-1. The main action was crammed into an explosive three-minute spell as Antoni Sarcevic’s 53rd-minute opener was quickly cancelled out by strikes from Will Swan and Ollie Clarke. There had been few chances in...
SOCCER
newschain

Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could be back for Gillingham against Exeter

Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could return to the Gillingham squad for the visit of Exeter in the Carabao Cup. Jefferies has been sidelined by injury since the opening game of the season but is close to fitness. Fellow midfielder Williams has missed the last two matches due to a...
RUGBY
newschain

Micky Mellon ‘disappointed and surprised’ by Tranmere display in Newport loss

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon kept his players locked in the Rodney Parade dressing room for 50 minutes after they let a 1-0 lead slip to go down to a 2-1 defeat at Newport. An Aaron Lewis own goal midway through the first half gave the visitors a fortunate lead as the home defender diverted Paul Lewis’ cross into his own net.
SOCCER
newschain

Scott Parker determined Bournemouth will learn from loss to Arsenal

Scott Parker is confident Bournemouth can quickly put the disappointment of a comprehensive home defeat by Arsenal behind them with a positive performance in the Carabao Cup at Norwich. The Cherries found themselves two goals down inside the opening 12 minutes against the rampant Gunners on Saturday, eventually losing 3-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

John Stones insists Manchester City need to improve

John Stones has warned Manchester City they need to learn the lessons of their scare at Newcastle if they are to prosper again this season. The reigning Premier League champions trailed 3-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday before mounting a concerted fightback to snatch a 3-3 draw from a classic encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy