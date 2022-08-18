Read full article on original website
Related
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child expert shares simple tip for parents to stop toddlers having a tantrum
Dealing with tantrums is all part and parcel of being a parent, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to make your life easier. Now, one child expert has revealed three ways you can get your child to calm down when they are on the verge of a dreaded meltdown.
KIDS・
Ferne McCann says she 'manifested' fiancé and shares wedding plans
Ferne McCann has told fans that she's convinced she 'manifested' her fiancé Lorri Haines, as they prepare to tie the knot. The former The Only Way Is Essex star got engaged to Lorrie just last month, after meeting him for the first time this January. The couple may have...
Love Is Blind couple announce their split in heartbreaking statement
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are making television history after becoming the first Love Is Blind couple to officially announce their divorce. Perhaps love isn't blind after all, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!. Although these two had a seriously rocky start, Jarrette and Iyanna wound up becoming one of the only...
Shoppers are obsessed with Primark’s snuddie that’s perfect for moody girlfriends
Sometimes, whether we like it our not, women can be moody, especially if they are PMSing, which is why it's important to know when they are feeling off. Now, it will easier than ever for the ladies in your life to let you know when something is wrong thanks to this incredible snuddie from Primark. Take a look below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrifty bride shares how she spent less than £4,000 on wedding
Weddings are notoriously expensive, and as the cost of living crisis tightens its grip, it's an area where many are looking to save. Now, one thrifty bride has revealed how she was able to have her dream big day for less than £4,000. This is how one sustainable wedding was planned:
Mum shares 'the best' laundry life hack that saves so much time and effort
It's no secret that being a mum is a busy job, especially during the cost of living crisis, which has put even more pressure on parents' shoulders. But now one mum has shared 'the best' laundry hack as you save your hard-earned cash by avoiding the dryer. The video began...
Love Island's Ekin-Su opens up about secret health battle in villa
As the dust settles on this year's season of Love Island, the contestants are reflecting on their whirlwind summer of bombshells, love and drama. Now, this year's winner Ekin-Su has opened up about her secret health battle in the villa that saw her have a 'mini panic attack'. Watch below:
Struggling mum in £16,000 debt left in tears after millionaire changes her life
As the cost of living crisis continues to tighten its grip, one mum in £16,000 worth of debt has had her life changed for the better by a very generous millionaire. Billie Thompson lives in a three bedroomed Nottingham council house with her children, Blaine, 12, and Maxie-Jay, five, and relies on her part time job as a carer and benefits to get by.
Fans fuming after episode of children's show Bluey is banned by Disney+
An episode of the Aussie children's cartoon Bluey has been made unavailable on Disney+ over content that didn't meet the streaming service's standards. The wildly popular show was an instant hit when it first premiered on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney + back in September 2019 after previously launching in Australia in 2018, and quickly became the most beloved cartoon among children and parents alike.
Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim speaks out following news Christine Quinn is leaving agency
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has spoken out following the news that Christine Quinn is leaving the famous agency. The real estate broker, 45, said he has 'zero concerns' about how her departure will impact the hit Netflix reality show, which is returning for sixth and seventh season. Oppenheim said...
Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic
Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
Tinder Swindler victim 'joining Celebs Go Dating' to find lasting romance
She might’ve been unlucky in love the last time, but the Tinder Swindler’s victim is determined to find a meaningful relationship by joining the next series of Celebs Go Dating. Although the news is yet to be verified, a telly insider has suggested that Cecilie Fjellhøy - who...
Man says he'll have to pay thousands as influencers keep posing outside his house
A grandfather says he'll have to pay thousands of pounds worth in repairs after his pastel pink London home has become a hotspot for influencers having photoshoots and posing for snaps. Ex-fashion designer Peter Lee, 77, regularly has families, influencers and even ballerinas taking photos outside his property in west...
Young woman diagnosed with dementia after home infested with mould
A young woman was diagnosed with dementia after living in a mould-invested home. Amie Skilton, now 42, was left unable to remember her own name after moving into the house in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, back in 2016. The house's shower had faulty waterproofing, which saw water leak under...
Another Love Is Blind couple has filed for divorce
Love Is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have announced their split. Ruhl filed for divorce just over a year after they tied the knot in the hit Netflix show, meaning there are no longer any couples from season two of the show left in relationships. Ruhl and Thompson...
Love Island's Andrew Le Page left 'homeless' just weeks after leaving villa
Love Island finalist Andrew Le Page has revealed that he was essentially 'homeless' after leaving the villa this summer. Andrew, 27, who came in fourth place this season with Tasha Ghouri, 24, had been working as a real estate agent in Dubai before he joined the ITV reality series. Now...
Tyla
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0