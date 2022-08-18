ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Milk
Celebrities
Food & Drinks
Tyla

Struggling mum in £16,000 debt left in tears after millionaire changes her life

As the cost of living crisis continues to tighten its grip, one mum in £16,000 worth of debt has had her life changed for the better by a very generous millionaire. Billie Thompson lives in a three bedroomed Nottingham council house with her children, Blaine, 12, and Maxie-Jay, five, and relies on her part time job as a carer and benefits to get by.
ECONOMY
Tyla

Fans fuming after episode of children's show Bluey is banned by Disney+

An episode of the Aussie children's cartoon Bluey has been made unavailable on Disney+ over content that didn't meet the streaming service's standards. The wildly popular show was an instant hit when it first premiered on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney + back in September 2019 after previously launching in Australia in 2018, and quickly became the most beloved cartoon among children and parents alike.
TV SERIES
Tyla

Love Island's Paige Thorne was forced to quit job as paramedic

Love Island star Paige Thorne has revealed that she had no choice but to quit her job as a paramedic before joining the ITV series over fears of NHS backlash. Paige is finally getting to grips with her new-found fame after making a splash in the villa this year alongside Adam Collard, and has started sharing juicy details about her reality show experience.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Another Love Is Blind couple has filed for divorce

Love Is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have announced their split. Ruhl filed for divorce just over a year after they tied the knot in the hit Netflix show, meaning there are no longer any couples from season two of the show left in relationships. Ruhl and Thompson...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

