If not already an event, Door County should recognize private individuals or businesses that contribute to the aesthetic beauty of the county. For 2022, I vote for the architectural changes made to the Bayside Tavern in Fish Creek. I’m sure the business was doing just fine without the expense the owners (the MacDonalds) incurred to upgrade the facade. The change is impressive, and the owners deserve recognition. In case you haven’t noticed, perhaps the Peninsula Pulse could publish “before” and “after” pictures.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO