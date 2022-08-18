Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow fills the sky tonight in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – The skies will be full of color tonight in Manitowoc. Local 5 Live was in Manitowoc with a preview of the 2022 Balloon Glow along with details of new activities added including a water ski show, reptile bus, snake handlers and more. The Lakeshore Balloon Glow is...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County hosts traditional Belgian kermiss, welcomes all
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traditional Belgian festival held in Door County made a lasting impact as it helped feed, educate, and connect people from all over the community. On Sunday, community members gathered that the Belgian Heritage Center to enjoy a traditional Belgian kermiss. Organizers explained that...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay rugby team pulls 200,000-pound plane 12 feet in less than 12 seconds
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen teams from across northeast Wisconsin gathered in Appleton on Saturday to put some muscle behind their support for veterans. The Pulling for Honor event is a plane pull competition aimed at raising funds for Old Glory Honor Flight. This year, teams...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers beach groomer creates sand art
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever been to the beach, you may have built a sandcastle or written your name in the sand, but you probably never created intricate patterns that cover the whole beach. That’s what Chris De Kok, a two rivers native and sand...
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
wearegreenbay.com
Rock the Dock 2022 adds drone coverage that lights up the sky
(WFRV) – It’s a local outdoor concert and tomorrow in Green Bay, the day will feature an impressive look to the sky!. Dawn stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s Rock the Dock along with drone pilot Nora with details on an impressive addition to this year’s festival that will tell a story in the sky.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Impressive Changes to Fish Creek Tavern
If not already an event, Door County should recognize private individuals or businesses that contribute to the aesthetic beauty of the county. For 2022, I vote for the architectural changes made to the Bayside Tavern in Fish Creek. I’m sure the business was doing just fine without the expense the owners (the MacDonalds) incurred to upgrade the facade. The change is impressive, and the owners deserve recognition. In case you haven’t noticed, perhaps the Peninsula Pulse could publish “before” and “after” pictures.
wearegreenbay.com
Local musician Lilie Fouts performs live tonight at Downtown Creates in Appleton
(WFRV) – She’s a student at Appleton Rock School and has played as part of the Hydro Park Series and Electric City Experience. Now locally musician Lilie Fouts is performing live as part of Downtown Creates: Paint Out tonight in Appleton. She visited Local 5 Live with a preview of her music along with how she got started performing at 9 years old.
wearegreenbay.com
The transformation of Jerry Bader
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking about the transformation of former conservative radio talk show host and pastor, Jerry Bader. In 2004, his radio show, “The Jerry Bader Show” hit the airwaves, but after he parted ways with WTAQ, he became the Pastor of Samaritan’s Heart Ministries Church in Green Bay.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
wearegreenbay.com
Fisk Park basketball courts dedicated to Pastor L.C. Green
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay honored Pastor L.C. Green at a place he cared for deeply while surrounded by a community that he dedicated his life to making stronger. Pastor Green passed away in December at the age of 70. He was the pastor...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Door County group warns Newport State Park could lose ‘dark sky’ status
DOOR COUNTY — A Door County astronomy group is warning that Newport State Park could lose its dark sky status if developers and builders don’t work to curb light pollution on the peninsula. In a full page ad published Aug. 12 in the Door County Pulse, the Door...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
seehafernews.com
Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc
A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. “(It’s) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area,” he explained....
wearegreenbay.com
Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Local Wisconsin family organizes veteran dog walk around Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Wisconsin family that owns a home near Lambeau Field organized a dog walk and tailgate for veterans. Tom Burnes and his family partnered up with Sierra Delta, an organization that provides companion dogs and training to veterans, to host this dog walk. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
