MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in northern Michigan last week.

Michigan State Police said troopers from the Alpena post were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, for a report of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress on the Thunder Bay River at the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the boy was being held by the dam’s current and hanging onto the dam.

On Wednesday, state police released body-cam footage of the rescue. It shows an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter, Christopher Kinsey, swimming to the boy and taking him back to shore.

The young swimmer was assessed by paramedics at the scene and then went home, according to MSP.

