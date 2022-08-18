ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oPFQ_0hM6mPwi00

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in northern Michigan last week.

Michigan State Police said troopers from the Alpena post were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, for a report of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress on the Thunder Bay River at the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the boy was being held by the dam’s current and hanging onto the dam.

On Wednesday, state police released body-cam footage of the rescue. It shows an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter, Christopher Kinsey, swimming to the boy and taking him back to shore.

The young swimmer was assessed by paramedics at the scene and then went home, according to MSP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wbkb11.com

Man Drowns in Thunder Bay River Trying to Save Dog

The body of a 36-year-old Lainsburg man was recovered from the Thunder Bay River near the Cellar Building on Sunday. He was heading into the water to save a dog belonging to his fiancée when he slipped on some rocks and disappeared from sight. Alpena Police and the city fire department arrived and began searching the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan State Police and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office all aided in the rescue effort.
ALPENA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
Alpena, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Alpena, MI
Crime & Safety
abc12.com

Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
PETOSKEY, MI
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Msp#Michigan State Police#Swimming#Dam#Accident#State#Nexstar Media Inc
Up North Voice

Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan

REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level

There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kyle Schepperley

Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan

(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
GAYLORD, MI
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy