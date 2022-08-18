ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Governor Whitmer Approves State Emergency Funding for Mecosta County Following May Flooding

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has approved $750,000 in assistance for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids following a severe thunderstorm and flooding in May.

The funds are made available for through the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, which is used to provide state assistance in coping with a disaster or emergency where local efforts have been exhausted.

Governor Whitmer has approved $500,000 for Mecosta County and $250,000 for the City of Big Rapids.

“Michiganders always have each other’s backs, especially in times of need, and I am proud to approve assistance today for Mecosta County and the City of Big Rapids to help them recover from the severe thunderstorm and flooding in May,” said Governor Whitmer. “This emergency assistance funding will cover any outstanding flood costs and help impacted areas get back to normal. I’m grateful for the first responders and elected officials in Mecosta County who stepped up in a big way to protect residents from the heavy rainfall and floods this spring.”

On May 11, a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall moved through the Big Rapids area. More than four inches of rain fell in two hours, leading to flooding and damage to local roads. On May 12, Mecosta County declared a local state of emergency due to the severity of the flooding.

The governor declared a state of emergency for Mecosta County on June 28.

