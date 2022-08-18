1 killed in crash involving dump truck on Central Pike
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Wilson County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 17000 block of Central Pike.
Capt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported the deadly crash involved a dump truck.
Central Pike is closed to traffic in the immediate area. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
