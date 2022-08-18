ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy

By Wwj Newsroom
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nALHr_0hM6m5cf00

A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.

Jigger Garcia, 50, of Clinton Township was arrested on Thursday after the undercover agent arranged a meet-up with him in a church parking lot near Garcia’s home.

Garcia told police he thought he was meeting up with a 15-year-old boy named “Jordan” for sex.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WWJ Newsradio 950, the lead investigator on the case found Garcia’s profile on a dating website on August 4 — the profile read that the user was seeking partners who were “straight, married, young and men in uniform.”

The profile was also linked to a KIK account but did not have Garcia’s name attached to it, according to multiple sources.

The officer eventually connected the KIK account to Garcia.

Under the username John, (who said he was 50, Garcia's true age); Garcia exchanged more than 1,108 text messages within a week with the agent believing he was a 15-year-old, multiple sources said. WDIV reports that the agent said in the criminal complaint: “Garcia often turned the conversation very sexual and lewd, and would ask to meet me in person to have sexual intercourse.”

Garcia appeared in court for a detention hearing on Monday and was ordered held without bond.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 2

Jason Nielsen
3d ago

I'm glad they still run stings like this! this is probably not his first time. they will take care of him inside.

Reply
5
Related
WNEM

Sheriff deputies seek help finding missing teen

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old Commerce Township teen who has been missing since Thursday. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park around 6:15...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says

FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
BURTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Fbi#Michigan State Police#Wwj Newsradio#Kik#Audacy
iheart.com

Troy Man Involved in Shooting That Left Child Paralyzed Sentenced

A Troy man has found out his punishment for being involved in a shooting that left a child paralyzed. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 18-year-old Christopher George to spend the next 15 years behind bars. Prosecutors say that M.J. Rivera was sweeping the floor of a home on O'Neil Street back in March 2021 before being struck by gunfire. Doctors aren't able to remove the bullet because it's lodged in Rivera's spine. Reports say that 24-year-old Julian Soto, who was with George at the time of the shooting, is awaiting trial.
TROY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
95.3 MNC

Rochester school threat investigated, deemed “not credible”

A potential threat to the Rochester Community Schools was deemed not credible last week. Thursday evening, Fulton County Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip about a threat to the schools. Out of an abundance of caution there was an additional police presence at the school corporation Friday morning, but the Rochester Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and said it was not credible.
ROCHESTER, MI
Complex

Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy man sentenced to six years for abducting his child in Richmond Township

A 43-year-old Troy man whose abduction of his infant daughter from a Richmond Township home triggered an Amber Alert was sentenced Wednesday to over six to 20 years. Nicholas Frost received 6 ½ years for first-degree home invasion and unlawful imprisonment and lesser terms for unlawful driving away of a vehicle and child abandonment by Macomb County Circuit Judge Edward Servitto, according to court records.
TROY, MI
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
958
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy