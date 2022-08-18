FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy

A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.

Jigger Garcia, 50, of Clinton Township was arrested on Thursday after the undercover agent arranged a meet-up with him in a church parking lot near Garcia’s home.

Garcia told police he thought he was meeting up with a 15-year-old boy named “Jordan” for sex.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WWJ Newsradio 950, the lead investigator on the case found Garcia’s profile on a dating website on August 4 — the profile read that the user was seeking partners who were “straight, married, young and men in uniform.”

The profile was also linked to a KIK account but did not have Garcia’s name attached to it, according to multiple sources.

The officer eventually connected the KIK account to Garcia.

Under the username John, (who said he was 50, Garcia's true age); Garcia exchanged more than 1,108 text messages within a week with the agent believing he was a 15-year-old, multiple sources said. WDIV reports that the agent said in the criminal complaint: “Garcia often turned the conversation very sexual and lewd, and would ask to meet me in person to have sexual intercourse.”

Garcia appeared in court for a detention hearing on Monday and was ordered held without bond.

